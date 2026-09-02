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'He can remove Pakistan from the world picture': Eknath Shinde after Pak PMO crops PM Modi out of SCO pic

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticised the Pakistan PMO for cropping PM Narendra Modi from an SCO summit photograph, saying the move would not diminish Modi’s stature in India or globally.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
'He can remove Pakistan from the world picture': Eknath Shinde after Pak PMO crops PM Modi out of SCO pic
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'He can remove Pakistan from the world picture': Eknath Shinde after Pak PMO crops PM Modi out of SCO pic
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