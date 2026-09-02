/'He can remove Pakistan from the world picture': Eknath Shinde after Pak PMO crops PM Modi out of SCO pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Office for cropping Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of a family photograph from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, saying Pakistan should not try to “play such games” with India.
“What Pakistan has done is extremely unfortunate. Pakistan has always attempted such things. However, I would say that while they may have removed Modi Ji’s photograph, if Modi Ji wants, he can remove Pakistan from the world picture,” Shinde said on Tuesday.
His remarks came after Sharif’s office shared an edited version of the SCO family photograph, positioning the Pakistani prime minister at the centre while cropping out several other leaders. The original photograph, taken ahead of a session of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek, showed the heads of the member states standing together.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Pakistan PMO cropping PM Modi out of SCO group photo, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "What Pakistan has done is extremely unfortunate. Pakistan has always attempted such things. However, I would say that while they may have removed Modi Ji’s… pic.twitter.com/7omXR9LVEJ— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026
“During Operation Sindoor, terrorists in Pahalgam committed a grave crime against our people and our sisters by wiping away their sindoor. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our armed forces completely destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan. They also destroyed 11 airbase camps and brought Pakistan to its knees,” he said.
“The entire country is proud of the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Therefore, Pakistan should never attempt to play such games with our country,” Shinde added.
He also said that removing Modi from the photograph would have no impact on his stature either in India or on the international stage.
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