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He knew what Trump might say: Ex-White House staffer fined $172,000 for betting

The CFTC said Gabriel Perez used advance knowledge of Trump’s speeches to place trades on Kalshi. He has also been barred from trading for three years.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
He knew what Trump might say: Ex-White House staffer fined $172,000 for betting
Image Credit: Gabriel Perez (L) and US President Donald Trump (R)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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He knew what Trump might say: Ex-White House staffer fined $172,000 for betting
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