‘He’s Forging Peace’: Netanyahu Endorses Trump For Nobel Prize In Shocking Pitch

Washington: At a private dinner inside the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached into his coat and handed something to President Donald Trump – a document he said the world needed to see. It was a letter. Not an ordinary letter, but one addressed to the Nobel Prize Committee. A nomination. For peace. And the name on it? Donald J. Trump.

It was not a quite diplomatic gesture. Netanyahu waited for the cameras to roll and then looked directly at Trump. “You are forging peace. In one country and in one region after another,” he said, standing beside the U.S. president.

The Israeli prime minister spoke without hesitation. He praised Trump’s aggressive posture on Iran and credited him for redrawing the Middle East. “Our teams together,” he said, “have turned chaos into opportunity”. That was the backdrop – a dinner steeped in symbolism, but also strategy.

Trump’s response? A pause. Then one word, “Wow.” And then a moment of reflection. “Coming from you,” he told Netanyahu, “this is very meaningful”.

The exchange took place just as the two men rekindle political ties. Trump has already launched another bid for the presidency. Netanyahu, meanwhile, is navigating one of the most turbulent periods of his own leadership inside and outside Israel. But on this night, the focus was elsewhere. It was about legacy. Recognition. And a prize that rarely finds itself in the company of men known more for hard power than handshakes.

Whether Trump will make it to Oslo remains uncertain. But Netanyahu’s endorsement now gives Trump another headline, and perhaps another campaign talking point. A peace prize, backed by Israel’s most enduring leader.

No winner for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has yet been announced. But the politics surrounding the prize have already begun.