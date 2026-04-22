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NewsWorldHe was introduced to JD Vance in Islamabad – Now everyone is asking who he is
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He was introduced to JD Vance in Islamabad – Now everyone is asking who he is

Identified as Umar Farooq Zahoor, his legal record in Europe and his recognition in Pakistan exist in two very different public narratives.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 06:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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He was introduced to JD Vance in Islamabad – Now everyone is asking who he isPakistan-origin businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor who met US Veep JD Vance in Islamabad on Monday is wanted by Norwegian police for for fraud and money laundering. (Photo: X)

New Delhi: A video from the first round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad has drawn attention after Vice President JD Vance was seen being introduced to Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor during a brief interaction that has since raised questions about his presence at the diplomatic meeting.

Identified as Umar Farooq Zahoor, his legal record in Europe and his recognition in Pakistan exist in two very different public narratives.

Who he is

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The video from the April 11 negotiations shows US envoy Steve Witkoff introducing Vance to Zahoor, who has faced long-standing legal scrutiny in Norway. He was convicted in 2003 by the Oslo District Court for gross embezzlement involving airline tickets linked to a family travel business. He was sentenced to one year in prison but left Norway before serving the term, and the conviction later expired after a decade.

He later faced another allegation involving fraud and money laundering linked to Nordea Bank. The case has been under investigation since 2010 and involves claims that more than 60 million Norwegian kroner were misused. Zahoor has denied the allegations and maintains that he left Norway in 2005.

His name has also appeared in Switzerland, where investigators examined allegations connected to a suspected fake banking operation in Zurich. An associate in that case was convicted, while Zahoor was not detained and no charges were filed against him.

A different standing in Pakistan

In Pakistan, he is viewed in a different light. Operating from Dubai, he has been associated with foreign investments, with involvement in deals across infrastructure, logistics and technology sectors.

In March 2025, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari awarded him the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, for facilitating around $700 million in investments.

According to Express Tribune, he was considered for recognition in connection with his role as a whistleblower in the Toshakhana case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and state gifts, including a luxury watch he claimed to have purchased.

Earlier, Dawn reported that an Interpol Red Notice linked to Zahoor was withdrawn after Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency dropped its request, with the case later closed due to lack of evidence.

Questions over his presence at the talks

Zahoor’s appearance near senior US officials during the Islamabad negotiations has raised questions about his role. It is not clear whether he was part of any official delegation or present in a private capacity.

The timing has added to the wider view as the talks were taking place against the backdrop of sensitive US-Iran ceasefire diplomacy.

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