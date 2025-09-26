Head-On Collision In North Afghanistan Kills One, Injures 11

A commuter lost his life and 11 others sustained injuries in a head-on road collision in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province, according to the provincial police on Friday.

The collision took place between two passenger cars in the Qarabuyen Olya region, along the highway connecting Jawzjan to neighbouring Balkh province, leaving one dead on the spot and 11 others injured, said a police statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the statement noted that the injured were promptly transported to a nearby health center for treatment, where most remain in critical condition.

On Thursday, one traveller was killed and three others injured when their car overturned in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, the provincial police office said in a statement.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly mishap, the statement noted that the accident occurred in the Kakakh region, along the highway linking the capital Kabul to eastern Nangarhar province, resulting in the immediate death of one passenger and injuries to three others.

Earlier, on September 17, seven travellers lost their lives and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in eastern Wardak province.

The main highway traversing Laghman province frequently witnesses fatal accidents due to driver negligence, with highway traffic officials urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such tragedies.

The deadly accident took place on a road linking the country's capital city, Kabul, to southern Kandahar province, the statement said.

The road, which crosses Wardak province, often sees deadly road accidents due to the carelessness of the drivers, it added.

On the same day, at least three people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesman, Ehsanullah Kamgar, said.

The accident occurred in the Argo district after the vehicle lost control on a steep path, resulting in the immediate deaths of three commuters, including the driver, and injuries to two children, said Ehsanullah Kamgar.

Deadly road accidents remain a persistent issue in war-torn Afghanistan, often attributed to deteriorating road conditions, reckless driving, and inadequate safety measures amid challenging terrain and limited infrastructure.