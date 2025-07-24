Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935977https://zeenews.india.com/world/hearts-race-flags-fly-london-welcomes-modi-like-a-rock-star-2935977.html
NewsWorld
NARENDRA MODI UK VISIT

Hearts Race, Flags Fly: London Welcomes Modi Like A Rock Star

PM Modi arrived in London for a two-day visit focused on boosting India-UK ties and advancing a Free Trade Agreement. He will meet UK PM Keir Starmer and King Charles III, aiming to raise bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030.

Edited By: Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 02:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hearts Race, Flags Fly: London Welcomes Modi Like A Rock Star

Luton (United Kingdom): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in London early Wednesday morning for a packed two-day diplomatic visit. Lasting from July 23 to July 24, the trip marks the first leg of his two-nation journey.

He touched down ahead of major meetings centered on strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom, including finalising a Free Trade Agreement.

Modi described the India-UK bond as a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”. He highlighted close cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people connections.

A key highlight of the visit involves discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks aim to expand economic ties, boost job creation and deepen mutual prosperity. A formal call with King Charles III also features on the itinerary.

This marks Modi’s fourth official visit to the United Kingdom. He visited previously in 2015 and 2018, and returned in 2021 for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. In less than a year, the two leaders met twice at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro last year and again in June at the G7 in Kananaskis, Canada.

Since 2021, they have elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Their shared agenda includes regular high-level exchanges and a mutual commitment to raise bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030 through tariff cuts.

Modi’s journey continues with a second stop in the Maldives.

British-Indian Community Lights Up London with Enthusiasm

London’s Indian diaspora welcomed Modi with energy and anticipation.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom to Maharashtrian parents, Anagha shared her joy, “I have been hearing all the positive words about PM Modi from my grandparents and my extended family… I am very excited to see him… India is at the forefront globally.” 

Expressing her excitement, Bharat quiz champion Gayatri Lokhande said, “This would be my second time. I have come here as the winner of the ‘Bharat ko Janiye’ quiz… We are looking forward to the trade agreement to be signed with PM Keir Starmer.”

Ramchandra Shastri attended the gathering of Indian diaspora that welcome PM Modi with his whole family. “He is a revolutionary person… He understands all the scriptures like Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and talks about the welfare of all people,” he said.

A member of the Dawoodi Bohra community added, “As Dawoodi Bohras, we are very proud of the relationship that the prime minister has with our community… we welcome him to the UK.”

Another Bohra community member said, “This is my first time personally meeting PM Modi. He is a great friend to the Dawoodi Bohra community… we hope that one day he will visit us at our mosque in the UK as well.”

Preena, speaking on behalf of her family, described her excitement, “He has done so much for India’s progress… He made India a Vishwaguru. He made India very powerful on the world stage.”

Assam’s Bihu Dance to Grace Arrival

A group of Assamese performers added festive colour to the scene. Lead dancer Madhusmita Borgohain, living in the United Kingdom for 12 years, said, “I cannot express how happy I am to see PM Modi today. Today, we will perform Bihu dance.” 

Chinu Kishore, another member and UK resident for 22 years, echoed her feelings, “I am very excited to see PM Modi in person today and perform Assam’s Bihu dance form.”

This visit blends diplomatic purpose with cultural sparkle, personal connections and a clear economic agenda. Modest beginnings. Ambitious goals. The spotlight now shifts to the moment Modi and Starmer meet and to the upcoming trade agreement signing that could define a new chapter in India-UK relations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK