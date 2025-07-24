Hearts Race, Flags Fly: London Welcomes Modi Like A Rock Star

Luton (United Kingdom): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in London early Wednesday morning for a packed two-day diplomatic visit. Lasting from July 23 to July 24, the trip marks the first leg of his two-nation journey.

He touched down ahead of major meetings centered on strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom, including finalising a Free Trade Agreement.

Modi described the India-UK bond as a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”. He highlighted close cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people connections.

A key highlight of the visit involves discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks aim to expand economic ties, boost job creation and deepen mutual prosperity. A formal call with King Charles III also features on the itinerary.

Landed in London.



This visit will go a long way in advancing the economic partnership between our nations. The focus will be on furthering prosperity, growth and boosting job creation for our people.



A strong India-UK friendship is essential for global progress.

This marks Modi’s fourth official visit to the United Kingdom. He visited previously in 2015 and 2018, and returned in 2021 for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. In less than a year, the two leaders met twice at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro last year and again in June at the G7 in Kananaskis, Canada.

Since 2021, they have elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Their shared agenda includes regular high-level exchanges and a mutual commitment to raise bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030 through tariff cuts.

Modi’s journey continues with a second stop in the Maldives.

British-Indian Community Lights Up London with Enthusiasm

London’s Indian diaspora welcomed Modi with energy and anticipation.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom to Maharashtrian parents, Anagha shared her joy, “I have been hearing all the positive words about PM Modi from my grandparents and my extended family… I am very excited to see him… India is at the forefront globally.”

After meeting PM Modi, member of the Indian diaspora, Gehna Gautam, says, "... I just met the PM. He walked past us. It was a surreal moment. I got to shake my hand. He is so dynamic... It was an amazing experience. The enthusiasm and energy of the people…

Expressing her excitement, Bharat quiz champion Gayatri Lokhande said, “This would be my second time. I have come here as the winner of the ‘Bharat ko Janiye’ quiz… We are looking forward to the trade agreement to be signed with PM Keir Starmer.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the members of the Indian Diaspora in Luton



(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/LxUdzLXwSJ — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

Ramchandra Shastri attended the gathering of Indian diaspora that welcome PM Modi with his whole family. “He is a revolutionary person… He understands all the scriptures like Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and talks about the welfare of all people,” he said.

A member of the Dawoodi Bohra community added, “As Dawoodi Bohras, we are very proud of the relationship that the prime minister has with our community… we welcome him to the UK.”

After meeting PM Modi, member of the Indian diaspora, Shreya Pareek, says, "...I came here to meet PM Modi. I am glad that I got that opportunity... I want to congratulate him for Operation Sindoor and all the other things he is doing for India..."

Another Bohra community member said, “This is my first time personally meeting PM Modi. He is a great friend to the Dawoodi Bohra community… we hope that one day he will visit us at our mosque in the UK as well.”

Preena, speaking on behalf of her family, described her excitement, “He has done so much for India’s progress… He made India a Vishwaguru. He made India very powerful on the world stage.”

Assam’s Bihu Dance to Grace Arrival

A group of Assamese performers added festive colour to the scene. Lead dancer Madhusmita Borgohain, living in the United Kingdom for 12 years, said, “I cannot express how happy I am to see PM Modi today. Today, we will perform Bihu dance.”

After meeting PM Modi, member of the Indian diaspora, Shivani, says, "...We shook hands twice and he also blessed me on my head... It is my pleasure to meet him. We are very blessed to have him over here. We are really very happy today..."

Chinu Kishore, another member and UK resident for 22 years, echoed her feelings, “I am very excited to see PM Modi in person today and perform Assam’s Bihu dance form.”

After meeting PM Modi, member of the Indian diaspora, Bhavya, says, "...The Prime Minister shook my hand and gave me 'Ashirwad'. It was the best feeling ever..."

This visit blends diplomatic purpose with cultural sparkle, personal connections and a clear economic agenda. Modest beginnings. Ambitious goals. The spotlight now shifts to the moment Modi and Starmer meet and to the upcoming trade agreement signing that could define a new chapter in India-UK relations.