Heavily armed, had multiple weapons, officer injured: Trump on White House Press dinner shooter

President Donald Trump held a press conference at the White House late Saturday night following a chaotic security incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where a heavily armed suspect opened fire, injuring a Secret Service officer before being apprehended.

In his remarks to reporters upon returning to the White House, Trump praised the rapid response of law enforcement. He described the suspect as "heavily armed" with "multiple weapons" and confirmed that one Secret Service officer was injured in the exchange but was protected by a ballistic vest and is expected to recover fully.

Also Read: US President Trump evacuated after security incident at White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington

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Heavily armed shooter apprehended

"The shooter has been apprehended," Trump stated, adding that the individual was "taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service, and they acted very quickly."

The US President, who was attending the high-profile media gala at the Washington Hilton along with the first lady and other top administration officials, was quickly evacuated by Secret Service agents after gunshots rang out near the main screening area outside the ballroom.

Attendees reported hearing multiple loud bangs, prompting panic as security personnel drew weapons and rushed to secure the area. No guests at the dinner were injured, and Trump himself was unharmed.

Trump also expressed gratitude for the Secret Service and local law enforcement, noting on Truth Social earlier that "Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely." He initially suggested letting the event continue, but deferred entirely to the authorities, later announcing the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days.

“Quite an evening in D.C.," he remarked, emphasising that all protectees remained safe and the White House complex was never breached.

Trump thanks secret services

Video footage from the scene showed agents with guns drawn searching the area and calling out confirmations as chaos unfolded, with some guests ducking under tables. The Metropolitan Police Department is assisting in the ongoing investigation. Details about the suspect's motive or full background have not yet been released, though reports indicate he was taken into custody alive.

The incident marks another security challenge for Trump, who has faced previous threats.

The White House Correspondents' Association has not yet issued a formal statement on rescheduling, but the focus remains on the investigation and ensuring safety for future gatherings. Trump concluded his address by reiterating confidence in the protective detail: "I feel very safe with the Secret Service. They're fantastic people. They're the best of the best."





