Imam Bargah mosque

Heavy casualties feared after blast hits Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

The blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque and caused heavy casualties but there were no immediate details.

Heavy casualties feared after blast hits Shiite mosque in Afghanistan&#039;s Kandahar
Image credit: PTI

Kabul: A large explosion tore through a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesman of the Taliban government`s interior ministry said.

Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Islamic State claimed a bombing at a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people.

Nematullah Wafa, a former member of the local provincial council, said the blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque and caused heavy casualties but there were no immediate details.

Tags:
Imam Bargah mosqueBomb blastAfghanistanTaliban
