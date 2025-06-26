‘Heavy Slap To US Face,’ Khamenei On Iran’s Strike On Al-Udeid Air Base

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has congratulated the nation for what he called a decisive victory for Iran and its allies over Israel and the United States following recent tensions in the region.

In a series of statements on X, Khamenei asserted that the United States intervened directly to save Israel but “achieved nothing,”

"My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing," he said in a post on X.

Khamenei also claimed that Israel was “practically knocked out” by the Islamic Republic’s actions.

"With all that commotion and all those claims, the Zionist regime was practically knocked out and crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic," he said on X.

He further said that Iran's attack on the US Al-Udeid Air Base was a "heavy slap" on the face of America.

"The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region," he said in a post on X.

Khamenei warned that any future aggression would be met with a “heavy price.”

"The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to key US centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary is a significant matter. Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price," he said.

Khamenei's statement came days after the United States brokered a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that talks with Iran are scheduled next week. He added that Iran "may sign an agreement" regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.