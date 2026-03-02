Advertisement
Hegseth rejects ‘Iraq-style war’ comparison as US expands strikes on Iran

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected comparisons to the Iraq war, saying the US campaign against Iran is swift, targeted and aimed at destroying its nuclear and military capabilities, not regime change.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday dismissed comparisons between the expanding assault on Iran and previous American interventions in the Middle East, insisting Washington is not heading into another prolonged conflict.

“This is not Iraq, this is not endless war,” he said, as US strikes intensified and casualties rose. Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth described the campaign as swift and forceful, targeting Iran’s missile systems, drone capabilities, naval assets, and nuclear infrastructure, not territory or regime occupation.

“We're hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically,” he said. He argued that Tehran’s actions had crossed a red line, “Iran's stubborn and self-evident nuclear pursuits, their targeting of global shipping lanes, and their swelling arsenal of ballistic missiles and killer drones were no longer, are no longer tolerable risks.”

Hegseth accused Iran of masking its nuclear ambitions behind conventional military strength. While rejecting suggestions that Washington’s objective was regime change, he added pointedly, “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it.”

Trump to decide duration of campaign

Asked how long operations might continue, Hegseth said there was no fixed timetable and that the decision rested solely with US President Donald Trump.

Framing the conflict as the climax of decades of hostility between Washington and Tehran, he said: “We didn't start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it. Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their Ayatollah.”

Defending the assault on Iran’s nuclear programme, Hegseth added, “President Trump has also been very consistent. Crazy regimes like Iran, hell-bent on prophetic Islamist delusions, cannot have nuclear weapons. Many have said it, but it takes guts to actually enforce it, and our president has guts.”

Conflict widens across the region

The US-Israeli campaign began with coordinated strikes on Saturday that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with senior commanders.

Iran has since retaliated with waves of missiles and drones aimed at Israel, Gulf nations, and Western military installations. Hezbollah has opened a Lebanese front with attacks on Israel, prompting heavy Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The confrontation has steadily expanded. Iranian projectiles have targeted US bases and allied facilities, including a British air base in Cyprus. Washington and Israel maintain that their objective is clear: to dismantle Iran’s offensive capabilities and prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies)

