Sacramento Helicopter Crash Caught On Cam: 3 Injured; Highway Closed - Video

Sacramento Helicopter Crash Video: The red helicopter, operated by Reach Air Medical Services, went down just after 7 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sacramento Helicopter Crash Caught On Cam: 3 Injured; Highway Closed - Video

Watch Helicopter Crash Sacramento Video: Three people are in critical condition after a medical helicopter crashed on eastbound Highway 50 near 59th Street on Monday evening, officials said.

The red helicopter, operated by Reach Air Medical Services, went down just after 7 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The aircraft was found flipped upside down in the middle of the roadway as emergency crews worked to rescue those trapped inside.

Sacramento Fire Department officials confirmed that a pilot, flight nurse, and paramedic were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash. There was no patient on board. One of the crew members became trapped beneath the wreckage, prompting around 15 bystanders to assist firefighters in lifting the aircraft to free the individual.

All three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The crash caused significant traffic disruptions, with the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 shut down for hours. Caltrans reported that ramps connecting northbound Highway 99 and southbound Highway 51 to eastbound Highway 50 were also closed as crews cleared the scene and investigated the cause.

Authorities have not yet released details on what led to the crash.

