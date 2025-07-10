Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929484https://zeenews.india.com/world/hell-from-the-sky-russia-hits-ukraine-with-728-drones-13-missiles-in-war-s-deadliest-wave-zelensky-shares-aftermath-video-2929484.html
NewsWorld
RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

‘Hell From The Sky’: Russia Hits Ukraine With 728 Drones, 13 Missiles In War’s Deadliest Wave; Zelensky Shares Aftermath Video

Kyiv claimed to have shot down most of the drones, but the scale stunned even hardened commanders.

Edited By: Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 04:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Hell From The Sky’: Russia Hits Ukraine With 728 Drones, 13 Missiles In War’s Deadliest Wave; Zelensky Shares Aftermath Video

New Delhi: Ukraine woke up on July 9 to a sky full of metal and fire as Russia unleashed its biggest aerial assault since the war began. The Ukrainian Air Force said it was the “largest combined drone and missile attack” seen in more than three years of relentless conflict.

Kyiv claimed to have shot down most of the drones, but the scale stunned even hardened commanders.

Out of 728 kamikaze drones, Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 718. That still left 10 to strike. The barrage came with 13 missiles trailing behind, targeting infrastructure deep inside Ukrainian territory.

Lutsk Mayor Igor Polishchuk said the city, though hit, reported no injuries or deaths. It was a miracle, some said. But the strike was a show of power in addition to the intended damage.

The previous record? 550 drones and missiles. That was last week. This week, Russia set a new bar. And the timing was not lost on anyone.

Hours before the attack, US President Donald Trump reversed course and vowed to increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine. At a campaign event, he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of spreading “bulls**t” about Ukraine and promised “a real response”.

It did not take long for Moscow to answer.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video showing the wreckage, shattered buildings, twisted metal and smoke curling into an overcast sky.

He did not hold back.

“This is a telling attack, and it comes precisely at a time when so many efforts have been made to achieve peace, to establish a ceasefire and yet only Russia continues to rebuff them all,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He called on Ukraine’s allies to step up and strike back, not with force, but with pressure.

“Our partners know how to apply pressure in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes,” he added. 

The Kremlin has not officially commented on the scale of the attack. But analysts say the message was unmistakable – Russia is not ready to stop. And it is ready to overwhelm Ukraine’s skies – one drone at a time.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK