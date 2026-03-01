‘Help has arrived’; How Israel used a prayer app to urge defection in Iran before launching attack

Israel reportedly conducted a sophisticated cyber operation by infiltrating a widely used Iranian prayer app, ‘BadeSaba Calendar’, to deliver urgent defection messages to millions of Iranian military personnel early Saturday before launching strikes in Tehran.

The app, designed to assist Muslims in tracking prayer times, boasts over 5 million downloads on Google Play alone and enjoys broad popularity across Iran.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Notifications were dispatched in Persian, proclaiming that "help has arrived" and calling on service members to abandon the regime and join efforts to free their nation, messages corroborated by screenshots circulating on social media.

In the coordinated US-Israel airstrikes on Iranian targets, which led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as confirmed by Iranian Media.

Notifications burst over 30 minutes from around 9:52 AM Tehran time, post-initial explosions, according to WSJ.

Messages promised ‘amnesty for those laying down arms’, calling to "join the forces of liberation" against the regime. These tactics echo past Israeli cyber disruptions like Iran's 2020 fuel hacks.

No group claimed responsibility publicly, but attribution points to Israel per WSJ sources familiar with the operation.

Iranian state media reported that some news sites, including state news agency IRNA, were hijacked to display articles about Saturday’s attacks and discredit the regime. “A terrifying hour for the security forces of the Ayatollahs’ regime; the IRGC and the Basij have suffered a crippling blow,” one message on IRNA’s front page read, per WSJ report.

Responding early to the strikes, Iran imposed internet blackouts, disrupting broadband, SMS, and data, with traffic dropping to 4% per NetBlocks.

State outlets like IRNA were defaced with anti-regime messages. The IRGC vowed massive retaliation after Khamenei's killing, which claimed over 200 lives nationwide, including civilians. App developers yanked BadeSaba from app stores following the strikes.

In retaliation to US-Israel strikes, Iran fired missiles at Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Israel intercepted many while striking Tehran's missile sites. President Trump hailed the strikes as "major combat operations."

While Israel’s reported hackign of a prayer app highlights hybrid warfare's evolution, targeting morale via cultural apps without kinetic force.

