Hours after the Alaska summit, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the best way to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is through a direct peace settlement rather than just a ceasefire, which often does not succeed, and expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts would save millions of lives.

Zelenskyy's US Visit

Trump also announced that he will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in Washington on August 18, adding that if all goes well, a meeting with President Putin will be scheduled afterward.

Telephonic Conversation With Zelenskyy And Various European Leaders

After his talks with Putin, Trump held a telephonic conversation with Ukraine President Zelenskyy and various European leaders, including the Secretary General of NATO. He briefed the European allies on the developments, and they pushed for security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5 provision.

European Leaders Joint Statement

The European leaders — including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President Antonio Costa — also released a joint statement on August 16, shortly after they joined a phone call with Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the joint statement, the European leaders said that after the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, the next step must be further talks, including President Zelensky.

European leaders stated that they are ready to work with President Trump and President Zelensky toward a trilateral summit with European support.

“As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks, including President Zelensky, whom he will meet soon. We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelensky toward a trilateral summit with European support,” the joint statement reads.

The European leaders stressed that Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine's pathway to the EU and NATO.

“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine's pathway to the EU and NATO,” the statement reads.

Emphasizing that international borders must not be changed by force, the European leaders said it will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory.

“It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force.”

