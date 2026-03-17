Hidden truth Gulf leaders don’t admit: Why Iran scares richest kingdoms

US-Israel vs Iran War: For years or even decades, the Middle East has been explained through a familiar storyline that reduces a complicated region into a simple clash. The narrative presents a long-standing divide between Sunni and Shia and between Arab monarchies and the Islamic Republic, portraying the hostility as a battle rooted in faith. This version has been repeated across international platforms so consistently that it now feels unquestionable.

This telling survives because it is easy to understand and easy to repeat. It turns layered political and economic realities into a single emotional storyline that travels well across borders.

What truly unsettles Gulf leadership

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Inside the corridors of power in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Doha, the calculations look very different from the public narrative. Decision-makers in these capitals are not preoccupied with theological debates when they assess Iran. Concerns around nuclear capability do not define their fears either.

Their thinking is guided by practical and measurable factors. Geography matters a lot, and numbers are even more important. Their concerns are about how things are built, how big they are and whether they can last over time.

Prosperity standing on a delicate base

The Gulf states project an image of immense wealth and rapid progress. Their economies draw world’s attention, and their skylines tale tales of aspiration. In a matter of decades, their cities have become centres of trade, tourism and finance. Cities have transformed into hubs of finance, tourism and trade within a few decades.

Beneath this success lies a fragile reality that rarely enters public debate. These nations operate with limited freshwater resources and minimal agricultural production. Their industrial base is still narrow compared to their wealth. A large share of their population consists of foreign workers who sustain daily operations and economic activity. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expatriates account for nearly 90 percent of the population.

Their defence systems also depend heavily on external sources, with advanced technologies and expertise coming from the United States and other countries. This model has delivered extraordinary results, though it relies on continuous external support to function at its present scale.

Across the Gulf, a different kind of strength

Across the water, Iran looks very different. Much of the country is covered with mountain ranges that provide natural protection and help define its sense of security and identity. Its population of nearly 90 million people gives it a large workforce that can support many parts of its economy.

The country supports its own agricultural systems through rivers and diverse terrain. Its industrial capabilities extend into defence manufacturing, where it produces drones, missiles and naval systems within its own borders. This internal capacity allows Iran to function with a degree of independence that few in the region can match.

Unseen force driving the balance in the region

An important factor in the region’s power structure is largely ignored. The economic rise of Gulf states has taken place along with the isolation of Tehran from international markets. Restrictions led by United States sanctions have limited Iran’s access to international finance and trade networks.

This separation has redirected global capital. Cities such as Dubai have grown into financial and logistical centres partly because businesses and investors could not engage directly with Iran. Trade routes adjusted to this reality, and regional influence followed the same path.

Saudi Arabia’s standing as a political heavyweight in the region has also developed within this environment, where its largest regional competitor has been kept constrained.

A future that could redraw the map

The situation would change if sanctions on Iran were lifted. An open Iran would bring its large population, resource base and industrial strength straight into the international marketplace. Its energy exports could grow and foreign investment could start pouring into the country of significant scale.

Capital moves toward opportunity, and a country with such depth would attract immediate interest from across the world. This change would create a whole new level of competition across the region’s markets.

Looking beyond the surface

The dominant narrative continues to focus on religion and ideology because those elements are visible and easily understood. Speeches, symbolism and political messaging reinforce that perspective.

A new perspective that tracks trade, population density and manufacturing capacity reveals a more profound picture of the region. This perspective reveals a tension built not only on identity, but on influence, markets and the ability to endure over time.