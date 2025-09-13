Hillel Neuer Roasts Pakistan In Just Four Seconds At UN After Mentioning Osama: Watch

Hillel Neuer, a human rights lawyer and executive director of UN Watch, publicly called out Pakistan on the international stage. During a speech addressing Israel’s bombing in Qatar, Neuer was interrupted by Pakistan’s representative. In response, it took him just four seconds to fire back, labeling Pakistan a “state sponsor of terror.”

Neuer defended Israel and posed a question to Qatar asking why they harboured terrorists and why they left their propaganda arm operating in Gaza.

In a post on X, Neuer said, "Today at the U.N. I asked Qatar: "If you don't want targeted bombings on terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas' non-stop propaganda arm? Why do you act as mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?""

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After this, he also questioned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for condemning Israel while celebrating US killing of Osama bin Laden, highlighting the double standards.

"Yesterday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel. But when the U.S. killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, the UN chief at the time celebrated that "justice has been done to such a mastermind of international terrorism." France called it a "victory for all democracies." We ask both: how is this different?" he added.

As he said this, Neuer was then interrupted by Pakistani delegate, who stated that they reject casting unfounded accusations and allegations.

"While we believe in constructive engagement with the civil society organisations and value their inputs, we urge you to ensure that no speaker violates the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of sovereign member states. We reject casting unfounded accusations and allegations," the Pakistani delegate said.

The UNHRC chair then restored the mic to Neuer and told him that he had four seconds to complete his speech.

Neuer used his four seconds to strike hard and said, "Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror."

Today at the U.N. I asked Qatar: “If you don’t want targeted bombings on terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas' non-stop propaganda arm? Why do you act as mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?” https://t.co/xi2EZlC5B7 pic.twitter.com/tTghv5JK4U — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 10, 2025

Also Check: Meet Hillel Neuer: Human Rights Lawyer Who Humiliated Pakistan In 4 Seconds At UN Over Terrorism

Neuer In UNHRC

The human rights lawyer made several other points during his speech and questioned the funding of Hamas by Qatar, accusing it of funding war against Israel.

"We have heard a lot about international law - from the world's worst violators of international law. It's time to challenge the perpetrators. And so, we ask Qatar: If you don't want targeted bombings against terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Terrorists who are still holding hostages, torturing them, and rejecting peace deals? Why did you host Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Mashal, and Khalil al-Hayya in luxury hotels, from where where they planned their terror?," Neuer said.

"Why did you back Hamas's Gaza coup in 2007? Why have you funneled billions since then, fueling their terror machine, empowering their 5 wars against Israel? Why did you blame Israel for October 7, absolving Hamas of massacring 1200 Israelis, Americans and others? Mr. President, the record shows: Qatar is a state sponsor of terror. The Gulf states said so in 2017, when they suspended ties with Qatar," he continued.

He further said that the history vindicated Israel.

(with ANI inputs)