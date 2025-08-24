Himalayan Malts Shine: Two Indian Spirits Crowned Champions At World’s Leading Whisky Awards 2025

New Delhi: India’s whisky makers are raising their glasses high this year. DeVANS Modern Breweries has created a moment of pride with two of its new single malts. GianChand Adambaraa and GianChand Manshaa have walked away with top awards at two of the most respected whisky competitions in the world.

GianChand Manshaa carried the spotlight in Germany. The whisky lifted the title of International Whisky of the Year 2025 at Meininger’s International Spirits Award (ISW). It also picked up a Grand Gold medal, one of the most prized recognitions in the contest. The achievement gave India a strong place in a field often led by Scottish and Japanese names.

The celebrations began earlier this year in the United States. At the International Whisky Competition (IWC) 2025 in Las Vegas, GianChand Adambaraa took the top slots for the Best Single Malt Indian Whisky and the Best Indian Whisky. The double win turned heads at the event and placed the Jammu-made spirit on a global list of rising whiskies.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The GianChand label carries its roots in the Himalayas. The distillery rests in Jammu.

Shaped by American ex-bourbon casks, GianChand Manshaa reflects a rich profile. Its amber tone glows deep, while notes of dried apricots, honey and caramel leave a smooth memory on the palate.

Jim Murray, a leading whisky critic, wrote of it as “a malt lover’s dream”. He called it “the closest to a high-class Scottish malt found anywhere in the world”.

GianChand Adambaraa stands apart with a smokier spirit. Crafted with a bold edge, it carries citrus hints, green layers and spice.

Murray praised its “charming smokiness, with peat in sparkling form”. The mix brings balance between fire and freshness, giving India a contender that competes with the finest global malts.

These honours speak to a wider story. Indian spirits now occupy a serious place in the global premium whisky market. Judges and critics who once looked only at established whisky nations now find India on the same stage.

The year also brought another feather in the Indian cap. Himmaleh Spirits received recognition for its Bandarful cold-brew coffee liqueur. The artisanal creation won a Gold Medal at the 2025 USA Spirits Ratings in San Francisco.

Judges named it the World’s Best Liqueur after reviewing its quality, value and packaging. The jury included U.S. trade buyers and industry leaders. Only entries that scored between 90 and 95 points reached gold status, and Bandarful secured its place among them.

The results show an industry in motion. Indian labels that once served local pride now carry global awards. With each win, distilleries in Jammu and beyond write a new chapter for the country’s spirits.