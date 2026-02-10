Hindu businessman stabbed to death in Bangladesh, two days before general election

A Hindu businessman was killed in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on Monday, just two days ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for February 12.

The victim, 62-year-old Susen Chandra Sarkar, a rice trader, was brutally hacked to death inside his shop.

According to bdnews24, Trishal Police Station chief Muhammad Firoz Hossain said that the assailants then closed the shop’s shutters and fled the scene.

According to the local police the incident happened at around 11 pm in Mymensingh's Trishal.

Sarkar, a resident of Southkanda village, ran a shop named “Bhai Bhai Enterprise” at the Bogar Bazar intersection.

According to Muhammad Firoz, unidentified assailants attacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon, and left him inside the shop, closing the shutters.

His family later discovered him covered in blood when they opened the shutters of the shop while searching for him, Firoz told bdnews24.

Sarkar’s family immediately took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police said his body will be sent for postmortem examination, and legal action has been initiated. The police chief Muhammad Firoz also stated that he had visited the crime scene following the incident.

The victim’s son, Sujan Sarkar, stated that the attackers had taken money from the shop and added that his father had no enmity with anyone in the area.

“We have had a rice business for a long time. No one had any enmity with us. The criminals stole several hundred thousand taka from the store after they brutally killed my father,” reported bdnews 24 citing Sujan.

This incident occurs amid a series of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. In December last year, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker in Mymensingh, was beaten and set on fire by a mob in Bhaluka over alleged blasphemy.

Earlier, in January, 38-year-old Hindu businessman and acting newspaper editor Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot by unidentified assailants in Jessore district.

Within a day of Bairagi’s death, another Hindu man, a grocery shop owner, was allegedly killed in Narsingdi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, following an attack with sharp weapons.

Following these incidents, India called on Bangladesh to address attacks on minorities “swiftly and firmly.”

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal had said, “Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly. We have observed a troubling tendency to attribute such incidents to personal rivalries, political differences or extraneous reasons.”