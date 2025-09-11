Hindu King’s Portrait Behind Nepal Army Chief – Is Kathmandu Signalling A Royal Return?

New Delhi: Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel spoke to the nation on Tuesday evening, stressing peace and order, but many noticed the portrait behind him. It was of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the 18th-century monarch who unified Nepal’s fragmented principalities into a modern state. The portrait quickly went viral on social media, sparking speculations. Did it really carry a political message?

Some called it a “huge development”, others “the biggest optic signal” and one observer termed it “a big statement”.

Nepal’s modern history was dominated by the Shah monarchy. It remained the last Hindu kingdom until Maoist forces deposed King Gyanendra Shah in 2008. Since then, the country has seen 13 governments in 17 years.

Earlier this year, fresh pro-monarchy protests erupted, with speculation about a royal revival amid frustration over corruption and nepotism.

Sigdel’s address came after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following widespread GenZ protests that left at least 20 people dead. The general’s call for calm, framed by Shah’s portrait, drew immediate attention.

“Wonder what signal this sends to the world,” one user wrote on X. Another called it “the biggest optical signal that can be given out”. A third asked, “Is this a sign of monarchy’s, and a Hindu Rashtra's return to Nepal soon?”

The king’s image has a long-standing connection to the Nepalese Army. Institutions, initiatives and military infrastructure often bear his name. Even when Sigdel became army chief in September 2024, a portrait of Shah was prominently displayed.

The portrait gains further context given Nepal’s latest political turbulence. Durga Prasai, a former Maoist guerrilla who once led pro-monarchy demonstrations in Kathmandu, supported Gen Z-led protests now shaping the country’s political future.

Architect Of Modern Nepal

Born in 1723 in Gorkha, Prithvi Narayan Shah ascended the throne at 20. He unified over 50 fragmented principalities, including Baise and Chaubise Rajya, using diplomacy, alliances and strategic campaigns.

His campaigns began in 1744 with Nuwakot, a key trade route to Tibet, and culminated in 1769 with the annexation of the Kathmandu Valley’s Malla kingdoms. Scholars liken his unification of Nepal to George Washington’s role in founding the United States.

Shah made Kathmandu the capital and defended Nepal from British India, promoting a multi-ethnic vision called the “garden of four castes and 36 ethnicities”. He transformed the Gorkha forces into a disciplined army, introducing matchlocks, guerrilla tactics and battalions named Shreenath, Kali Baksh, Barda Bahadur and Sabuj, drawing recruits from Gurung, Magar, Chhetri and Thakuri clans. At its peak, the army had around 50,000 soldiers.

Nepalese Army hospitals and barracks named after Shah reflect his enduring legacy, even after monarchy ended.

Pro-Monarchy Protests, Royal Speculation

Maoist insurgents, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, waged a “people’s war” in the mid-2000s against the “feudal” monarchy, killing 17,000 people. Backed by China, they allied with the Seven Party Alliance in 2006 protests that removed King Gyanendra from direct rule. The 2007 interim Constitution declared secularism. The 2008 Constituent Assembly, dominated by Maoists, abolished the 240-year Shah dynasty, establishing a republic.

Pro-monarchy sentiment has persisted. Gen Z-led protests and earlier demonstrations by the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party in Kathmandu reflect continuing nostalgia for royal leadership.

In March, Prasai led the Joint People’s Movement Committee rally in Tinkune, demanding constitutional monarchy, Hindu statehood and abolition of federalism. Supported by the RPP, the protests turned deadly. Two people died, over 100 were injured and several buildings were torched.

RPP chief and former deputy PM Kamal Thapa said, “Our resolve to liberate ourselves from the corrupt system and corrupt rulers and restore the Hindu nation. The monarchy has become even stronger.”

Called “Public Commander”, Prasai breached barricades in an armored vehicle. The police used tear gas and live rounds. He fled to India, was arrested in Assam, extradited, jailed and later released on bail.

KP Sharma Oli’s government cracked down, arresting 51 people, including royalists, and fined former King Gyanendra Shah for damages.

Royal loyalists view the Shah office as a symbol of stability. The portrait of Prithvi Narayan Shah, combined with Prasai’s involvement in Gen Z protests, adds weight to speculation.

One X post highlighted, “Things have come full circle,” referring to Communists who ended the Hindu monarchy now facing mass movements against communism.

For now, Nepal’s Army under General Sigdel holds the line, the same army King Prithvi Narayan Shah established 250 years ago.