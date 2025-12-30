NewsIndiaAnother Hindu Lynched In Clothing Factory In Bangladesh: Global Outrage Follows Blasphemy Accusations
Another Hindu Lynched In Clothing Factory In Bangladesh: Global Outrage Follows 'Blasphemy' Accusations
Global outrage follows the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. India, the US, and the UN demand justice.
The brutal killing of a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, has sparked international condemnation and intensified fears regarding the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The incident, which took place in the Bhaluka area, has drawn sharp reactions from the United States, the United Nations, and the Indian government.
