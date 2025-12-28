Hindu Worker Lynching In Bangladesh: US Condemns Killing; Congressman Ro Khanna Calls It 'Horrific'

Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker from Bhaluka, Bangladesh, was attacked by a mob, beaten to death, and his body set ablaze following allegations of blasphemy. He lost his life on December 18.

The killing has reportedly intensified scrutiny of the situation facing religious minorities in the country, particularly Hindus.

US State Department Condemns Killing Of Dipu Chandra Das

The US State Department condemned the recent incidents of religious violence in Bangladesh as a US lawmaker described the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das as “horrific,” urging unequivocal condemnation of religious hatred.

“The United States supports religious freedom and freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association,” the spokesperson told news agency IANS, responding to a question on the recent killing of Dipu Chandra Das.

“The United States unequivocally condemns religious violence in all its forms, and we welcome measures the Bangladeshi Interim Government is taking to ensure the safety and security for all communities in Bangladesh,” the spokesperson further added.

Ro Khanna Condemns Killing Of Dipu Chandra Das

Congressman Ro Khanna described the killing as “horrific” and urged unequivocal condemnation of religious hatred.

“The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh, is horrific, and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family,” Khanna said in a post on the social media platform X.

“We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry,” he added.

According to the news agency, advocacy groups say attacks on minority communities have increased, citing incidents of mob violence, vandalism, and intimidation across several regions of Bangladesh.

(with IANS inputs)