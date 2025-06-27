Hindus In Bangladesh Celebrate Rath Yatra Festival Amid Tight Security

Hindus in Bangladesh on Friday began celebrating the Rath Yatra festival amid tight security.

As part of this celebration, people from all sections of society participated in a grand procession in Dhaka. This procession was organized by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Notably, ISKCON organises various events in Dhaka to celebrate the festival, the traditional nine-day Rath Yatra festival of Sri Sri Jagannath Deva in Bangladesh.

In Dhaka, the chariot has passed through ISKCON Swamibag Ashram, Joykali Temple, Ittefaq Intersection, Shapla Chattar, Dainik Bangla Intersection, north side of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Paltan Intersection, Press Club, Kadam Foara, High Court Shrine, Doel Chattar, Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall, Palasi Intersection and reached Dhakeshwari Temple.



The chariot will arrive at the Swamibag temple on the same route and in the opposite direction on Saturday, June 5, at the same time.



The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division has urged transporters to avoid routes from 2 PM to 6 PM on June 27 and July 5.



Police say adequate security measures have been taken to ensure smooth celebrations.



The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in Puri, Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. The three chariots are built anew every year ahead of the annual chariot festival.

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, as thousands of devotees began pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour.

Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.

(With ANI inputs)