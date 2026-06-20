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Hindus in Bangladesh hold torchlight protest against alleged disrespect to Lord Ram

The Hindu community condemned the act as a grave insult to their religion. A case has been filed in this regard, but no suspects have been arrested so far. Expressing deep dissatisfaction, they demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Hindus in Bangladesh hold torchlight protest against alleged disrespect to Lord Ram
Image Credit: ANI

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