/Hindus in Bangladesh hold torchlight protest against alleged disrespect to Lord Ram

The Hindu community in Bangladesh held a torchlight procession in Dhaka on Friday in a protest against the alleged disrespect to Lord Ram.
The students alleged that a violent mob had recently desecrated the statue of Lord Ram by placing a shoe on it, an act they described as a grave insult and affront to the Hindu faith.
They issued a 72-hour ultimatum, warning that if the perpetrator is not arrested within the stipulated time, they would submit a memorandum to the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday.
Additionally, they announced several other programs, including a meeting with the Prime Minister, along with various rallies and events.
Starting at 5 PM on Friday, organisations from the Hindu community gathered one after another at Shahbagh intersection in the capital, Dhaka. University students were also among the participants.
All of them had recently staged a protest at Polash Bari in Gaibandha district, northern Bangladesh, against the desecration and insult to Lord Ramchandra.
At Polash Bari in Gaibandha, construction of a Ram temple featuring an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram was underway. However, due to unrest allegedly caused by extremist groups, the work was halted. Members of these groups reportedly threw shoes at the statue of Lord Ram.
The Hindu community condemned the act as a grave insult to their religion. A case has been filed in this regard, but no suspects have been arrested so far. Expressing deep dissatisfaction, they demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.
With ANI inputs...
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