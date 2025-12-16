Historic Breakthrough? Trump Hints Ukraine-Russia War Could End Soon, Says It’s ‘Closer Than Ever’

Washington DC: Following intensive discussions between European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, US President Donald Trump declared on Monday (December 15) that a peace agreement to end the four-year war between Ukraine and Russia is “closer than ever”.

Speaking from the White House, he highlighted the strong backing the United States is receiving from European allies, including Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands.

“We are going to get it done. I think we are closer now, and they will tell you they are closer now with numerous conversations with President Putin of Russia. And I think we are closer now than we have ever been. We want to save a lot of lives,” Trump said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further emphasised the difficulty of aligning Russia and Ukraine on the timing and terms of a potential deal.

“At this moment, Russia wants to get it, but the problem is they will want to end it, and all of a sudden they want it, and Ukraine will want to get it ended and all of a sudden they won’t. We have to get them on the same page,” the president explained.

The remarks followed marathon diplomatic talks in Berlin involving the United States, European and NATO leaders along with Zelenskyy, aimed at negotiating a resolution to the ongoing conflict. European officials reportedly agreed to be part of any Western security guarantees for Ukraine, although control over contested territory remains a significant sticking point.

Earlier, Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine is prepared to set aside its NATO membership ambitions in exchange for strong security assurances from the West.

Meanwhile, the conflict continued on the ground. Overnight, Russia launched 153 drones against Ukraine, with Ukrainian officials confirming that 17 drones hit their intended targets. Russia’s Defence Ministry countered that its forces destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones, according to Al Jazeera.

With high-stakes negotiations and ongoing military actions, Trump expressed cautious optimism, signalling that diplomatic breakthroughs may finally be within reach.