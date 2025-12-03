Historic Shift In Arab World: Al Jazeera Shows Kashmir As Part Of India For First Time Ever - Pakistan In Shock
In a stunning diplomatic victory, Qatar's Al Jazeera network displayed India's correct map including entire Jammu & Kashmir for the first time in history, signaling a massive shift in Arab world's Kashmir stance that has left Pakistan reeling.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement