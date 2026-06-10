Ending a monarchy with the wipe of a tissue: The 1946 'lipstick sacrifice' of Italy’s first female voters

On June 2, 1946, Italy was still recovering from the horrors of World War II and years of Mussolini’s fascist rule. Nearly 25 million people lined up at polling stations to answer one big question: Should Italy keep its old monarchy or become a republic? But for 12 million women, this day meant even more. It was the very first time in Italian history that women could vote in a national election. They were determined to make their voices heard.

As the sun rose over crowded city squares from Milan to Palermo, an unusual, synchronized ritual began to play out along the endless waiting lines.

Women of all ages, mothers, daughters, and grandmothers standing shoulder-to-shoulder reached into their purses, pulled out small pieces of tissue, cloth, or plain white handkerchiefs, and with intense focus, they bit down, rubbing their lips clean until their skin was bare.

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This widespread movement was not an act of vanity or a collective fashion statement. It was a calculated, defensive maneuver designed to protect their newly won political agency from a hidden legal trap.

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The legal trap in a face of lipstick

Before the voting, the warning had circulated for days in local markets, whisper networks, and across the front pages of major daily newspapers like Corriere della Sera. The instruction was brief but uncompromising: ‘Senza rossetto nella cabina elettorale’, enter the voting booth without lipstick.

To understand why makeup was treated like a political liability, one had to look at the strict, hyper-vigilant bureaucracy governing Italy’s return to democracy.

In 1946, a citizen did not simply drop a loose piece of paper into a box. The voting protocol required each person to take their marked ballot, slide it inside an official cardboard envelope, and use their saliva to moisten the adhesive flap before sealing it shut.

This mechanical act carried a massive risk for anyone wearing cosmetics.

Under Italian electoral law, the integrity of the secret ballot was paramount, meaning any envelope found with a “distinguishable mark” would be instantly disqualified by poll watchers to prevent voter tracking or fraud.

The heavy, oil-based lipsticks of the 1940s were notorious for smudging and transferring color under the slightest moisture.

Activists realized that a faint pink outline or a waxy red thumbprint left on the paper seal could easily be used by opposing factions to challenge and discard a woman’s ballot.

Rather than risk losing their voice over a cosmetic smear, millions of women chose to erase a classic symbol of feminine public identity, transforming the wiping of their lips into a quiet vow of political seriousness.

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Choosing the face of a new nation

Once inside the privacy of the wooden voting booths, with clean lips and steady hands, women in Italy were handed a historic slip of paper that offered two starkly contrasting futures.

On one side sat the royal crest of the House of Savoy, representing a desire to retain the king and preserve the traditional, conservative order.

On the other side sat a powerful piece of symbolic symmetry: the emblem of the proposed Republic, depicted as the elegant head of a woman crowned with towers, the ancient personification of Italy herself.

To vote for a forward-looking democracy, these female pioneers placed their cross directly over the image of a woman’s face, matching the historical weight of the moment with their own pens.

The rise of a present day Italy

When the final tallies were counted, the Republic triumphed with over fifty-four percent of the valid votes, permanently ending the Italian monarchy and sending King Umberto II into permanent exile.

The high voter turnout among women completely upended the expectations of seasoned male politicians who believed women would be indifferent to the state’s future.

Decades later, the imagery of those lines of women biting down on white tissues remains one of the most compelling narratives of the era.

It stands as an enduring testament to how precisely marginalized groups must navigate structural hurdles, demonstrating that the path to equality often requires recognizing the massive political weight hidden within the smallest, everyday details, going down in history, the cosmetic sacrifice of Italian women.

