‘Hit Pakistan Like Israel Did, It Won’t Last A Month’: Baloch Leader Urges India, Pointing To Muneer’s Weak Nerve

India-Pakistan Tensions: A new alarm is rising over Pakistan’s plans. Security agencies in India are tracking disturbing signals from across the border. A blast near the Red Fort opened a trail. Investigators found links to Pakistan’s terror network. Investigation is pointing towards Jaish‑e‑Mohammed involvement. Arrested suspects have allegedly revealed about handlers sitting inside Pakistan. The trail hints at a larger game. The circles that study Islamabad believe that something big is underway.

Baloch voices are now stepping forward. The appeal to India is loud. The warning carries urgency.

Human rights activist Mir Yar Baloch said Pakistan has “no intention of abandoning terrorism”. He advised India must think about “a large‑scale and decisive operation like Israel”. He said Pakistan will not survive an Indian assault for even one month.

His message rests on years of watching Pakistan’s behavior, and his belief stands on Pakistan’s internal cracks.

Baloch did not stop at this warning. He placed a blueprint for India. He spoke about emergency support lines and said that India should give open defensive and military help to Balochistan and Afghanistan. India, according to him, needs at least 10 additional airbases in Afghanistan along with Bagram. Such bases, he said, will give New Delhi the space to launch operations from Afghan soil.

He said Afghanistan should get long‑range missiles and defensive systems as these systems will keep Afghan skies safe from Pakistani airstrikes.

Baloch military experts are watching Pakistan’s situation closely. Their assessment is that Balochistan and Afghanistan can resist Pakistan if both regions get anti‑air systems and modern technology. They say that Pakistan will fall once that wall is built.

Baloch made another claim. He said that his forces can take control inside Pakistan in a few weeks. Baloch fighters, he said, will soon control Balochistan’s mineral wealth. He said that Pakistan will lose billions of dollars when that happens.

The warnings are coming at a tense moment. New Delhi sees Pakistan preparing an atmosphere that resembles the turbulence of the 1990s. The new arrests, the revived terror links and the renewed push from Pakistan paint one direction.

India is watching each move with cold scrutiny. The Baloch appeal adds a new layer to the story. It comes with the weight of lived experience and carries the sense of a region waiting for a break in history.