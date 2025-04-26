‘Hold Perpetrators, Sponsors Accountable’: UNSC Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack In 'Strongest Terms'

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in “the strongest terms,” the UNSC stressed that those responsible should be held accountable and the organisers and sponsors of this "reprehensible act of terrorism" should be brought to justice.

The 15-nation Council issued a Press Statement on ‘terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’ in which the members “condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir” on April 22, during which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured. "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the press statement said.

"They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard,” it said. A press statement is a declaration to the media made by the President of the Security Council on behalf of all 15 Members.

France is President of the Council for the month of April and the press statement was issued by Council President Permanent Representative of France to the UN Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont. It is learnt that the US had floated the draft statement, which was then discussed by Council members. Pakistan currently sits in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. A press statement requires agreement from all Council members and is a negotiated text.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of India and the Government of Nepal, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. In the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The victims were mostly tourists from all across India.

The UNSC members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Meanwhile, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, responding to a question on the situation between India and Pakistan at the daily press briefing Friday, said that “we continue to follow the situation with very deep concern". "And we, of course, reiterate our condemnation of the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which, as you know, killed about 26 civilians. And we again urge both the Government of India and the Government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further.”

To a question on whether the Secretary-General, who is currently in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, plans to speak to leaders of India and Pakistan once he is back in New York, Dujarric said, “I hope to have something to share with you" on that.

Dujarric rejected a comment that the “two nuclear countries” might go to war, and the situation is meriting such little attention. "Let me just say, I don't agree with your comment... we are paying very close attention to the situation between India and Pakistan,” Dujarric said.