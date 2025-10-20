Louvre Museum Theft: The Louvre Museum in Paris shuttered its doors for “exceptional reasons” on Sunday after a brazen heist stripped eight priceless jewels from Apollo’s Gallery, sending shockwaves through the world’s most-visited museum.

The police cordoned off the iconic glass pyramid entrance. Armed soldiers patrolled the courtyards. A manhunt for the perpetrators raced through the streets of Paris.

French authorities confirmed the thieves gained entry through a window shortly after opening hours, using a furniture lift to reach the gallery. In just four minutes, the intruders mounted motorcycles carrying jewels dating back to the Napoleonic era, leaving one crown behind on the pavement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

France's President Emmanuel Macron condemned the theft as an “attack on a heritage that we cherish” and promised justice. “Everything is being done, everywhere, to achieve this, under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor’s office,” he said.

The heist unfolded around 9:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT). Tourists wandered through gilded halls as the robbers focussed on Apollo’s Gallery, a hall commissioned by King Louis XIV, adorned with golden moldings, frescoes and historical treasures.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described it as a “major robbery” and said the thieves used a basket lift to enter and escape on motorcycles with “jewels of inestimable value”.

The Louvre evacuated visitors and posted online that it would remain closed under “exceptional circumstances”. Streets near the Seine were sealed as investigators combed the scene.

“It was crazy, like a Hollywood movie,” said American tourist Talia Ocampo. No injuries were reported. Authorities believe four individuals carried out the operation.

The stolen items belonged to Empress Marie-Louise, wife of Napoleon I, and Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III. Eight pieces were taken from high-security cases. Among them are: a tiara from the Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense sapphire set, a matching necklace, a single sapphire earring, an emerald necklace and pair of emerald earrings from the Marie-Louise set, the “reliquary” brooch, the tiara of Empress Eugenie and another large brooch of Empress Eugenie.

The crown of Empress Eugenie, adorned with 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, was abandoned outside the museum during the escape. Apollo’s Gallery still houses other historical gems, including the Regent, the Sancy and the Hortensia diamonds, along with the royal hardstone vessel collection. The jewels are priceless culturally, not only monetarily.

The thieves combined speed, planning and tools. The police say they arrived on a scooter armed with angle grinders. Using a hoist, they accessed the gallery from the outside, cutting windowpanes with a disc cutter. A nearby witness on a bicycle said two men climbed the hoist, broke the window and entered in thirty seconds.

Two of the thieves reportedly wore yellow safety vests, blending in with ongoing construction work on the Seine-facing facade.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati said authorities arrived minutes after receiving alerts. “To be completely honest, this operation lasted almost four minutes. It was very quick,” she said.

Footage shows the hoist braced against the balcony window, now removed.

The Louvre remains closed. Investigations continue. The stolen jewels may vanish into private hands or disappear into underground markets, leaving the museum and the world to wonder about the fate of France’s Napoleonic treasures.