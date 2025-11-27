Hong Kong Fire Updates: 44 Killed, Hundreds Missing

The death toll has risen to 44 people and leaving hundreds missing for as a massive fire has ripped through multiple high-rise towers in a Hong Kong housing complex, ANI reported citing CNN.

Fire crews are still battling the blaze and attempting to reach residents trapped on upper floors.

Authorities announced early Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including two company directors and a consultant from a construction firm. Police accused them of “gross negligence” after investigators discovered highly flammable polystyrene boards blocking windows in several apartments. Officials also suspect that other construction materials used on-site, including nets, canvas sheets, and plastic coverings, failed to meet mandatory safety standards.

Seven of the complex’s eight towers, including home to many elderly residents, continued burning for hours after the fire began. The incident is now considered Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in nearly 30 years, surpassing the 1996 Garley Building fire that killed 41 people.

The fire, which broke out in Tai Po district, has been burning for roughly 16 hours. Firefighters have focused operations on the most severely damaged towers, saying flames in several other buildings are now “under control,” though not yet extinguished.

How fire spread

Andy Yeung, Director of Fire Services, confirmed that crews found polystyrene panels blocking windows, something he described as highly unusual.

“These boards are extremely inflammable, and the fire spread very rapidly,” he said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said housing authorities will review whether the building’s protective coatings meet fire-safety requirements. “We will hold those responsible accountable according to the law,” he stated.