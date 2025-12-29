Hong Kong Journalists Say Surveillance Fears Deepen After Stand News Shutdown

When police raided the newsroom of Stand News in December 2021, they did more than arrest editors and freeze assets. They carried away computers, mobile phones and hard drives — a detail that, for many journalists in Hong Kong, has since taken on lasting significance.

The raid, carried out by more than 200 officers, marked the closure of one of the city’s last prominent pro-democracy media outlets. But it also underscored a quieter shift in how information is controlled in the Chinese-ruled city: through surveillance powers, digital takedowns and the growing expectation among reporters that their work, communications and sources may be monitored.

Journalists and media advocates say the case has altered professional behaviour across Hong Kong’s press sector, reinforcing a climate in which caution increasingly replaces inquiry.

Devices seized, archives erased

During the Stand News operation, police confiscated newsroom equipment and personal electronic devices belonging to staff. Within hours, the outlet announced it was shutting down and removed its website and social media content, wiping years of reporting from public access.

Authorities said the action was part of an investigation into alleged sedition offences. Press freedom groups, however, say the seizure of journalistic materials and the rapid erasure of digital archives sent a broader signal about the vulnerability of media data under the current security framework.

Under Article 43 of Hong Kong’s national security legislation, police are empowered to order the removal of online content deemed to endanger national security and to require internet platforms to provide user data. Since 2020, these powers have been used to block or restrict access to certain websites for the first time in the city’s history.

For journalists, the combination of physical raids and digital authorities has blurred the line between reporting and exposure.

“The fear is no longer just about what you publish,” said one Hong Kong-based reporter, who declined to be named due to safety concerns. “It’s about what is on your phone, your laptop, your messages.”

Surveillance concerns spread

Concerns about monitoring have grown alongside enforcement actions. A 2023 survey by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club found that more than one in ten journalists in Hong Kong reported experiencing digital or physical surveillance, a phenomenon long associated with mainland China but previously rare in the city.

Media workers say such concerns now shape everyday decisions — from how sources are contacted to which topics are pursued. Encryption tools, once optional, have become routine. Some journalists say they avoid sensitive conversations on personal devices altogether.

Police have not publicly detailed the scope of any monitoring activities related to media investigations. Officials have repeatedly said that freedom of the press remains protected under Hong Kong law, though not “absolute”, and that enforcement actions target unlawful conduct rather than journalism itself.

Laws tighten online space

Beyond individual cases, changes to Hong Kong’s legal landscape have expanded the state’s reach into digital spaces. Amendments to anti-doxxing laws require online platforms to remove content and disclose user information when ordered by authorities. Media advocates say these measures, while framed as protections against harassment, have also increased the risk for journalists and their sources.

The cumulative effect, according to press groups, is a system in which information can be restricted quickly and with limited transparency. Entire outlets can disappear overnight, and reporters must assume that published material — or even unpublished drafts — could later be scrutinised.

The Stand News case illustrated that vulnerability. Police collected not only published articles but also internal materials, raising concerns about source protection and newsroom confidentiality.

Self-censorship takes hold

In the days following the Stand News closure, Citizen News, another independent outlet, announced it would cease operations, citing a “deteriorating media environment” and safety concerns for staff. Other outlets have remained open but have adjusted editorial approaches.

Journalists say this has produced a form of self-regulation that requires no explicit orders. Sensitive subjects are avoided, language is moderated and investigative work is scaled back. Editors weigh legal and personal risks against the value of publication.

Press freedom organisations describe this as a “chilling effect” — one that operates less through bans than through uncertainty. With surveillance powers broad and enforcement swift, the boundaries of acceptable reporting are often defined only after they are crossed.

Convergence with mainland practices

Analysts note that Hong Kong’s evolving media environment increasingly resembles that of mainland China, where surveillance, content controls and legal pressure have long shaped journalism. The extension of similar mechanisms into Hong Kong marks a departure from the city’s past as a regional hub for relatively free reporting.

Once, Hong Kong journalists operated on the assumption that professional norms and legal protections would shield their work. The Stand News raid challenged that assumption, demonstrating how quickly those protections could be overridden.

By the time officers left the newsroom that day, the outlet was already defunct. Its data had been seized, its archives erased and its future foreclosed.

For many journalists still working in Hong Kong, the lesson was not found in court rulings or official statements, but in the practical reality of the operation itself. Surveillance, they say, no longer feels like a distant possibility. It feels built into the system.