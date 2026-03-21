‘Hope he never gets into politics, he’d be a disaster...;' Iran Embassy in South Africa mocks US President Trump with Cryptic post

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa made several cryptic posts, amid escalating war with the U.S and Israel, as West Asia tensions show no signs of easing.

The post has sparked social media debate, with U.S President Donald Trump facing criticism over the conflict now in its fourth week.

In a fresh post on March 21, the Iranian Embassy in South Africa posted a picture of US President with his mother, Mary Anne Trump. The highlight of the post was a statement accompanying the picture, which read, “Yes, he’s an Idiot with zero common sense, and no social skills, but he is my son, I just hope he never gets into politics. He’d be a disaster.”

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Rest in peace Mary Anne Trump.



You are one of the most honest people I know. pic.twitter.com/PWSY7MzyN4 — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) March 20, 2026

Although it is not confirmed that the words are from Donald Trump’s mother, Mary Anne Trump.

Earlier on March 20, the embassy posted another cryptic post, stating, "For the first time in history, you can simply post 'he's an idiot,' and 90% of the world will know who you're talking about."

The Iranian Embassy's post drew mixed social media reactions, some users backing the U.S. and Israel, others supporting Iran amid the expanding West Asia conflict.

"Is this really the official Iran Embassy account????" one user asked, amused.

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/jRV4XPgxhZ — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) March 20, 2026

Others reacted, "Terrifyingly accurate...", "So sarcastic." Some named "Trump and Netanyahu", while others targeted Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei.

Some also went on to claim the post and account as fake.

Social media has exploded with memes about the Iran-US-Israel war since it began on February 28.

Where is the war headed?

The US-Iran-Israel war, now on day 22, shows no de-escalation, with ongoing strikes, deployments, and diplomatic signals amid 1,300 Iranian deaths.

The US administration granted a 30-day waiver Friday for Iranian oil already at sea, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced, the third temporary sanctions relief since the war began.

The announcement comes amid a surging global oil crisis fueled by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump also made a surprising announcement on Truth Social post, he claimed that the U.S is "getting very close to meeting our objectives" and considering "winding down" Gulf operations.

He laid out US military objectives achieved in the ongoing war:

Fully dismantle Iran's missile arsenal, launchers, and infrastructure. Destroy Iran's defense industrial base. Eliminate Iran's navy, air force, and anti-aircraft systems. Permanently block Iran's nuclear ambitions, maintaining U.S. readiness for rapid response. Provide maximum protection to Middle East allies—Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.

Trump added the Strait of Hormuz must be "guarded and policed... by other Nations who use it."





(Disclaimer: This report is based on viral social media posts. Zee Media does not independently verify the authenticity of the claims or quotes mentioned. The views expressed are those of the respective entities and do not reflect the editorial stand of Zee News.)









