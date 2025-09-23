‘Hope To Fix Tariff Issue With India’: US Secretary Marco Rubio Targets Europe Over Russian Gas Purchase

India-US Trade Row: India and the United States are working to resolve their trade disputes and reach a mutually acceptable agreement. While the US has imposed 50% tariffs on India, New Delhi has been holding firm, not bowing down to Washington’s bullying. Now, with the Indian delegation visiting the US days after American officials made a trip to New Delhi, the trade talks are now in the final discussion stage. Amid this, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made a positive remark, saying that the Trump Administration looks to fix the tariff issue with India.

Rubio also slammed the European nations for buying Russian oil and gas and not helping the cause to end the Ukraine war. “There are countries in Europe that are still buying massive amounts of oil and natural gas from Russia, which is absurd. They're asking the US to impose more sanctions. But there are countries in Europe that're not doing enough. So I think they need to do more,” said the US Secretary.

Marco Rubio further said that the US hoped to fix the situation with India. “You know, you've already seen the measures we've taken with regard to India, about something we hope we can fix, but the President has the ability to do more, and he's considering doing more,” said Rubio.

Good to meet @SecRubio this morning in New York.



Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas.



We will remain in touch.



pic.twitter.com/q31vCxaWel — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2025

Rubio's comment came a day after his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar. "Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas," said Jaishankar on X. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York, in what was seen as a move to stabilize bilateral relations amid ongoing trade frictions and newly introduced visa regulations.

In Washington, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal pushed forward efforts to revive trade negotiations, underscoring India’s intent to convert political goodwill into tangible economic gains.

India has continued to adopt pragmatic approaches in navigating the complexities of the current global trade order, combining patience and resilience with timely diplomatic interventions. The twin high-level meetings in the United States on Monday highlighted this strategy. Together, the two engagements reflected New Delhi’s bid to balance diplomacy and commerce, signalling its determination to secure both economic opportunities and geopolitical stability.