Hopefully, They Will Make A Deal This Week: US President Trump On Russia-Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump expressed hope for a potential resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that both nations could reach a deal as early as this week.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump suggested that once both countries reach a peace agreement then they can start business with the United States.

"HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AMD UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK. BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump wrote.