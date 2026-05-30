Hormuz control, no nuclear weapon, uranium stockpiles, water mines - What's the current status of Iran-US deal?

Iran-US deal: US President Donald Trump has deferred his "final determination" on a draft deal with Iran following a two-hour meeting in the White House Situation Room with his national security team. Earlier on Friday, Trump had outlined his key conditions for the agreement on Truth Social, noting he would convene the high-level session to make a definitive ruling on the proposal.

It was not yet clear why Trump had not reached a decision, as per IANS, Xinhua reported.

"The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours. President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," a White House official said in a statement on Friday.

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US-Iran conflict

This development follows weeks of heightened regional tensions that began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Tehran and Iranian cities, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several other senior leaders.

Following this, Iran responded with a swarm of drone and missile attacks on the US and Israeli interests in the region. Tehran also tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

Iran, the United States, and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting.

Also Read: 'No plans for tolling Hormuz': Oman assures Treasury Secretary Bessent after US 'non-starter' warning

What are US' demands?

Among the US demands are reopening the Strait of Hormuz with no tolls, removing water mines left, and elimination of Iran's enriched nuclear materials.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated," Trump wrote.

The US Naval blockade "will now be lifted," Trump further added.

He also said Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed.

Trump further said, "No money will be exchanged, until further notice."

What did Iran say?

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that no agreement has been reached with the US yet. He also added that the exchange of messages between the two sides is continuing.

Baghaei reportedly made the remarks in a telephone interview with state-run IRIB TV, after US President Donald Trump outlined conditions for a deal with Iran and said he would soon make a decision, reports Xinhua news agency.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran's current focus in the negotiations "is on ending the war."

"We have no talk on details of the issues pertaining to Iran's uranium enrichment or enriched uranium at this stage," he said.

Speaking about the possible re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said future management of the strait "concerns only Iran and Oman."

Over the past weeks, the two sides have exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Iran's new Strait of Hormuz body condemns US sanctions, vows 'no interruptions'