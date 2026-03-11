Hormuz disruption hits energy trade: 30 tankers with 19 million barrels Russian oil back in play

US-Israel vs Iran War: Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has begun to affect international energy trade. This narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to global shipping routes and carries a large share of the world’s crude oil exports. When shipping slows in this passage, oil supplies to several regions face delays.

Ongoing war in the Middle East have interrupted tanker movement through the route. Freight costs for tankers have moved higher and crude prices have shown volatility. In this situation, the release of additional oil supplies could play a stabilising role in the market.

The United States has taken a step that could bring more crude into circulation. Washington issued a temporary waiver allowing countries to purchase certain Russian oil cargoes that were already stranded at sea. The decision allows traders to negotiate fresh deals for cargoes that are unsold during earlier restrictions. As a result, nearly 19 million barrels of Russian crude oil could soon enter the international market.

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Energy analysts say the move provides refiners with additional options at a time when supplies from parts of the Middle East face uncertainty. The stranded Russian cargoes had been sitting at sea while traders waited for clearer policy decisions and fresh buyer interest.

Around 30 tankers could return to the market

Shipping intelligence and vessel-tracking data show a cluster of Russian oil tankers positioned across Asian waters. Close to 30 vessels carrying crude oil and refined petroleum products are loaded and ready for delivery.

According to reports compiled by Bloomberg, these ships together hold at least 19 million barrels of Russian crude oil. Along with crude, the vessels also carry about 310,000 tonnes of refined petroleum products.

Most of the refined cargo consists of naphtha, an important petrochemical feedstock used to manufacture plastics and other industrial materials. A smaller quantity of diesel fuel is also present on some ships. Refiners across Asia use these products as raw material for fuel production and petrochemical manufacturing.

Industry observers say these cargoes could now move into trading channels again. Refiners and commodity traders often negotiate purchases while tankers wait at sea or anchor near regional trading hubs.

Tankers positioned across Asian shipping routes

The vessels carrying Russian cargoes are spread across several maritime zones. Around 25 tankers carry crude oil, while the remaining ships transport refined products.

Some vessels loaded with Sokol crude, a grade produced in Russia’s Far East, are positioned near waters close to China. Chinese refineries have historically been among the regular buyers of this grade.

Another group of ships carries Urals crude, Russia’s main export blend. Several of these tankers are presently located in the Arabian Sea, which connects Russian shipping routes with South Asian import markets.

A few vessels have moved toward waters near Singapore and Malaysia. These locations serve as important oil trading hubs where ships often anchor while brokers and refiners finalise purchase agreements.

Shipping companies and energy analysts track tanker positions through satellite-based vessel monitoring systems. Such tracking helps traders anticipate supply movements and price changes in the international oil market.

India and China likely to benefit

The return of these cargoes could benefit major oil-importing economies in Asia. Among the largest potential buyers are India and China.

Both countries continued to purchase Russian crude even after several Western nations reduced imports following sanctions against Moscow. Exporters from the country offered discounted prices to maintain market share in Asia. Refiners in India and China increased their intake of these cargoes during that period.

India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian crude in recent years. Discounted imports have helped Indian refiners maintain supply stability and manage fuel production costs. Chinese refiners have also maintained purchases through long-term supply arrangements and spot cargo deals.

In contrast, several traditional importers such as Japan and South Korea reduced their reliance on Russian oil during earlier sanction phases.

Energy market observers say the availability of nearly 19 million barrels of additional Russian crude could help Asian refiners manage supply risks at a time when Middle East shipping routes face uncertainty. The final destination of these cargoes will depend on price negotiations, refinery demand and shipping availability over the coming weeks.