Hormuz disruption pushes India to Russia, Moscow sends ‘black gold’ in bulk

New Delhi: As tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue, India has increased fuel imports from Russia to ensure unhindered supplies. Russia has responded by sending more coal, which is often called “black gold”, to Indian ports. This comes after Russia had increased oil and gas supplies to India during the same period.

The hike in coal shipments is seen as part of India’s effort to ensure uninterrupted power supply and industrial activity. With fuel markets under pressure and energy demand expected to rise, Russian coal has become an important source to maintain stability in India’s power sector. Large cargo vessels carrying coal have started arriving at Indian ports. This has led to a rise in energy trade between the two countries.

Data shows rapid increase

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Recent data from March highlight how rapidly this energy trade has expanded. According to a report by RT News, India increased coal imports from Russia from the beginning of March.

During the first three weeks of the month, coal shipments from Russia rose by 25% compared with February. The growth becomes even more noticeable when compared with the same period last year. On a year-on-year basis, coal imports from Russia jumped by nearly 50%.

These numbers indicate how India has adjusted its strategy in response to concerns over energy supply disruptions. The rise in imports also shows India’s effort to diversify sources and ensure stable fuel availability.

What energy experts say

Market watchers and energy analysts believe this trend may continue. Ongoing military confrontation in the Middle East and risks to shipping routes from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Oman have created uncertainty in energy markets.

Analysts expect India to increase its reliance on Russian coal in the coming weeks.

Experts predict that by the end of March, imports could rise further by 20% to 35%. If this projection holds, more vessels carrying Russian coal are likely to arrive at Indian ports in the near future.

Rising demand ahead of summer

The additional coal supply comes at a crucial time for India’s economy. As summer approaches, electricity demand across the country is expected to rise. Power plants require constant coal supply to meet this demand and avoid shortages.

Any disruption in coal availability could lead to power outages and affect industrial production as well as daily life. Increased shipments from Russia are expected to help power plants operate at full capacity and support stable electricity supply.