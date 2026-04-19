Hormuz, inflation, and elections: Trump's ticking trap

In any war, bullets and bombs get all the attention. But there is another silent weapon that often decides the winner, and that weapon is time. The ongoing war in the Gulf between America, Israel, and Iran is a perfect example. Each country is not just fighting the other two, but also running its own separate race against the clock. And the twist is, all three clocks are moving in completely different directions, which is exactly what makes this situation so dangerous for the whole world.

Washington's midterm panic

When Donald Trump returned to power in January 2025, he came in with full confidence. He sent his man Steve Witkoff to Oman, gave Iran a 60-day deadline, and believed that one strong push would make Tehran's government collapse like a house of cards. Netanyahu and Mossad reportedly backed this thinking. But reality had other plans. The quick victory never came, and now America is stuck in a long, painful war where every passing day hurts Trump more than Iran.

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The damage at home is very real. Crude oil has crossed $90 per barrel, up from $67 before the war. Inflation jumped to 3.3% in March, and petrol prices shot up by 21.2%. Just fuel and energy alone caused nearly 75% of the price rise that month. Trump's approval on the economy has crashed to a record low of 29%, and even 40% of his own Republican voters are unhappy with him. Professor John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago has bluntly said that Trump made a very big mistake.

As Al-Jazeera columnist Jasim Al-Azzawi has sharply observed, Iran holds two strong cards that Trump simply cannot beat. Tehran controls the Strait of Hormuz, which gives it power over the global oil market, and its missiles can still break through the air defences of Gulf nations and Israel. So America has no clean way to end this war. With midterm elections just seven months away, Trump is caught in a trap. The same man who promised to bring prices down may go down in history for causing the biggest energy shock in years.

Tehran's burning coal strategy

Iran sees time very differently. While Trump wants a fast exit, Iran simply wants to survive. The war that began on February 28, 2026, has been brutal on Tehran. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military commanders have been killed, nuclear sites have been bombed, and the economy is bleeding. Yet, the government still stands.

Mearsheimer explains the reason simply. Iran is a huge country with its military spread across many locations. You cannot finish it off with a few surprise strikes. Its missiles and regional allies give it enough strength to keep fighting for months. Economist Jeffrey Sachs from Columbia University has been even more critical. He reminded everyone that Trump himself cancelled the earlier nuclear deal that was limiting Iran's nuclear programme. Trump also killed Iran's religious leader, who had publicly said that nuclear weapons are against Islamic law, which pushed the region into this wider war.

Al-Azzawi captures Iran's strategy beautifully with one powerful image — Tehran is like a man holding a burning coal. The pain is unbearable, but the hand refuses to open. Iran is betting that if oil crosses $100 and heads towards $150, Trump's political strength at home will collapse before Iran does. Sachs has warned that if the Strait of Hormuz stays blocked for long, the world will face a massive energy crisis, because nearly 20% of global oil and 30% of global LNG pass through that narrow sea route.

Tel Aviv's endless war

Netanyahu is in the most unusual position of all. He actually wants the war to continue. He is facing corruption cases at home and pressure from elections. War is his best friend because it silences critics, unites the country, and gives him a free hand in Lebanon. Even after America announced a ceasefire with Iran, Netanyahu quickly clarified that the deal does not cover Lebanon.

Gideon Levy, the senior Haaretz columnist, has said that for Netanyahu, war is not a last resort but the first choice, while diplomacy is pushed into the corner. Most Israeli Jews currently support the war. Former peace negotiator Daniel Levy warns that Netanyahu is following a "use it or lose it" mindset, trying to lock in regional dominance even if it damages America's long-term interests.

The final picture

Trump needs peace before November. Iran wants to outlast Trump. Netanyahu wants the war to simply never end. Three clocks, three directions, one region on fire. Mearsheimer believes Iran has already won because it survived and is now forcing America to look for an exit. Sachs goes further, saying the White House is actually more desperate for a ceasefire than Tehran. In the end, time is the one weapon that cannot be bombed, bribed, or bullied, and right now, time is quietly slipping out of Washington's hands.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)