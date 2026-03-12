Hormuz shut, US bases on target list: Iran’s new supreme leader sends first war message

US-Israel vs Iran War: From Tehran to Washington, Tel Aviv and capitals across the Arab world, attention turned to one voice on Thursday (March 12). Mojtaba Khamenei addressed the people of the nation and the world leaders for the first time since becoming Iran’s supreme leader after the killing of his father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, the beginning of the ongoing war in West Asia.

The public address came at a time when the Middle East war has already drawn in several countries and shaken the region’s political balance. Broadcast on state-run Press TV, the statement came as his first appearance in the political arena since the elimination of his father.

The attacks killed several members of the powerful Khamenei family and ended the nearly four-decade rule of Iran’s most influential leader.

In his message, the new supreme leader urged Iranians to rally together while announcing that one of the world’s most critical oil routes would continue to be blocked. He declared that the Strait of Hormuz would continue to be closed as a means of pressuring Iran’s enemies. The narrow waterway carries a large portion of the world’s oil shipments and its closure has already sent shockwaves through international energy markets.

Khamenei paired that warning with a direct threat aimed at Washington’s military presence in the region. “All US bases in the region should be immediately closed,” he said.

He said Iran believed in friendship with neighbouring countries while insisting that American bases were the only targets. Attacks on those facilities would continue until the threat against Iran ended.

The new leader also pointed to Iran’s regional allies as part of the broader struggle.

Armed groups in Yemen “will also do the job”, the supreme leader said, adding that those in Iraq also “want to help” the Islamic revolution.

His message emphasised the role of Iran’s armed forces as the country faces an expanding war with the United States and Israel.

“I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack,” he said.

He promised that Iran would continue fighting and said the country would avenge “the blood of our martyrs”.

The speech also included domestic assurances aimed at a population already stressed by war and economic hardship. Khamenei said people wounded in the war would receive free medical treatment and promised financial compensation for citizens whose homes or livelihoods had suffered damage during the fighting.

Ali Khamenei’s death brought an abrupt end to one of the longest leadership eras in modern Iranian history. The 86-year-old cleric had ruled the Islamic Republic for 37 years and guided its foreign policy, military doctrine and ideological direction.

His son became the new leader soon after his death. Iran’s Assembly of Experts reached a consensus on Sunday (March 8) to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader.

Early indications from Tehran suggest the leadership transition will not soften Iran’s position in the escalating regional confrontation. The new leader’s message pointed to the Strait of Hormuz as a central pressure point and hinted that the intensity of the war could rise further.

The appointment itself has led to debate inside Iran. The country is still divided over Mojtaba’s succession even as the leadership calls for unity. Economic stress continues to dominate daily life, echoing the grievances that triggered violent protests during the winter months.

Analysts say the tone of the statement revealed where the new leadership intends to focus its attention. Emphasis on armed resistance allowed the leadership to avoid discussions over economic reform, state building and other structural problems that affect the lives of ordinary Iranians.

Observers also noticed that the message was read on television rather than delivered by Mojtaba Khamenei himself. The unusual format has fuelled speculation about his condition following reports that he may have been injured during the ongoing war with the United States and Israel. The absence has created uncertainty about his ability to confront the major challenges facing the country.

The message also carries implications beyond Iran’s borders. Washington had expected that a new supreme leader might open space for a change in tone or diplomacy. The statement showed continuity with Iran’s established positions and pointed toward a continuation of confrontation rather than compromise.