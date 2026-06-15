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‘Hormuz will be completely open by Friday’: Trump says during meeting with French Prez Macron

US President said that the most important outcome of the deal was ensuring that Iran would not acquire nuclear weapons. The deal which has been digitally signed will be physically signed on June 19 by US Vice President JD Vance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
‘Hormuz will be completely open by Friday’: Trump says during meeting with French Prez Macron
Image Credit: The White House/X Screengrab

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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