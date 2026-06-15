/‘Hormuz will be completely open by Friday’: Trump says during meeting with French Prez Macron

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be "fully open" from Friday, following an agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia, which had disrupted shipping through the strategically vital waterway.
Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron before bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump said the situation in the strait was already improving.
"The Strait is already partially open," Trump said, adding that efforts were underway to ensure the route was cleared of any potential threats and safe for maritime traffic.
Responding to proposals from the United Kingdom and France for a joint naval mission to secure the waterway, Trump expressed confidence that the US and its partners would be able to manage the situation without significant additional assistance.
"I don't think we are going to need much help," he remarked.
Trump also welcomed the agreement reached with Tehran, describing it as a major diplomatic breakthrough. He emphasised that the most important outcome of the deal was ensuring that Iran would not acquire nuclear weapons.
"The main thing is Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," he said.
Referring to developments in Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the US-Israeli conflict on February 28, Trump said Washington had established a positive working relationship with the country's new leadership.
"We are getting on well with the new leadership in Tehran," the US president said.
Speaking about the negotiations, Trump suggested that changes within Iran's leadership had played a significant role in reaching the agreement. He said that successive groups of leaders had come and gone during the course of events, and that the current leadership had taken a more pragmatic approach to discussions.
"The first set of leaders is gone, the second set is gone, and we found the third set to be very smart," Trump said, adding that this ultimately helped both sides reach an agreement. He did not elaborate on which specific leaders he was referring to.
On the future of the West Asia region, Trump said he believed the deal could pave the way for greater stability and positive developments across the region.
"I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now," he remarked.
Trump also revealed that US Vice President JD Vance would represent the administration at the formal signing ceremony of the agreement scheduled for Friday, June 19.
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