'Hormuz will never return to its former state for US and Israel: Iran's direct response to Trump's ultimatum

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has issued a statement addressing a situation in the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirming Iran’s position on the strategically vital waterway.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on Monday said it is gearing up for a “new Persian Gulf order,” following US President Donald Trump’s threat to bomb Iran's power plants if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel,” the IRGC Naval Command writes on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The IRGC Navy is completing operational preparations for the Iranian authorities’ #declaration_plan for the new Persian Gulf order,” it adds.

The remarks come as Iran’s parliament moves forward with draft legislation proposing transit fees, curbs on passage for the United States and Israel, and restrictions on countries enforcing sanctions against Tehran.

According to Iranian state media, the proposal includes fees payable in the national currency, a ban on US and Israeli transit, and limits on access for nations supporting unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Earlier, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf responded to Trump's threat with a warning that the US president’s “reckless moves” would mean “our whole region is going to burn”.

Ghalibaf wrote on X, "Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands."

He further added, "only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”



US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued stark warning to Iran, in a expletive-laden post on social media demanding Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Trump’s remarks came as Iran showed no indication of relenting, continuing to strike economic and infrastructure targets across neighbouring Arab states in the Middle East. With Tehran maintaining its grip over the Strait of Hormuz, Trump had earlier warned that he would unleash “all hell” if the waterway was not reopened by Monday.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital chokepoint for global trade, particularly for oil and gas shipments flowing from the Gulf to Europe and Asia. Any disruption in this passage has triggered market volatility and forced oil- and gas-importing nations to look for alternative supply sources.