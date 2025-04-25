'Horrific Islamist Terrorist Attack': Tulsi Gabbard Extends Support To India After Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday extended support to India following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed after they were asked to recite Kalma and shot at point-blank range by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Taking to X, Gabbard termed the incident as a 'horrific Islamist terrorist attack'.

"We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack," said Gabbard.

Gabbard's statement came hours after a similar statement by the White House. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce called for the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam to be brought to justice. While addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time), Bruce said that US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made clear that the US stands with India and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. She said that the US prays for those who lost their lives in the attack and for the recovery of the injured.

On terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Bruce said, "As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and pray for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice."

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance, who was on India visit when the attack happend, has extended support to New Delhi. "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," said Vance on X.