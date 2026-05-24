Horrific moments of the US White House shooting captured- Watch

A security incident involving gunfire erupted outside the White House on Saturday evening (local time), prompting a brief lockdown of the presidential complex while President Donald Trump was reportedly present in the White House during the incident. The shooting occurred shortly after 6:00 pm. ET near a US Secret Service security checkpoint outside the northwestern corner of the White House grounds.

According to the US Secret Service, a 21-year-old man from Maryland, identified as Nasire Best, approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon from a bag, and opened fire on officers.

Secret Service personnel returned fire, striking and fatally wounding the suspect. Best was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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Meanwhile, a bystander was also injured by gunfire and hospitalised for treatment. No Secret Service officers were injured in the exchange.

Also Read: White House shooting incident: Suspect killed after gunfire, bystander struck

Journalist captures the horrific incident live- Watch

A Journalist conducting live reports on the North Lawn recorded the live chaos during the firing incident. Immediately after the gunfire, journalists were urgently ordered to evacuate by Secret Service agents and took shelter in the press briefing room.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang, who was filming a social media video on the lawn when the gunfire began, shared the video on her X account.

Describing the chaos, she said, “I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,” Wang posted. “It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room, where we are holding now.”

जिस समय यह फायरिंग हुई, उस वक्त व्हाइट हाउस के नॉर्थ लॉन (North Lawn) में कई मीडिया चैनल्स के पत्रकार रोज की तरह कवरेज कर रहे थे. अमेरिकी न्यूज चैनल ABC की मशहूर पत्रकार सेलिना वांग ने इस खौफनाक मंजर को खुद अपनी आंखों से देखा. सेलिना ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर एक बेहद हैरान… pic.twitter.com/fenqvO2kzd — Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 24, 2026

Also Read: White House shooting suspect identified as Nasire Best, 21: What to know

President Trump was present in the White House

US President Trump was inside the White House, reportedly in the Oval Office, participating in meetings, and was not affected by the incident.

The White House complex was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Officials have described the shooting as an isolated event with no apparent connection to terrorism or foreign threats. The FBI and Secret Service are currently investigating the case.

Best was previously known to the Secret Service. He had multiple prior encounters with agents, including an incident in summer 2025 in which he attempted to breach a White House checkpoint, claimed he was Jesus Christ, and was arrested.

At the time of writing, neither the Secret Service nor the Metropolitan Police Department had released a full official statement beyond preliminary details.









