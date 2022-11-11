HOT and POWERFUL: Meet the world's 'MOST BEAUTIFUL' cop - THIS is what she has to say!

This is one case of beauty with brawn and her admirers surely won't mind getting arrested if she is the cop! Diana Ramirez is making waves on social media because of her perfect looks and is being touted as the 'most beautiful cop in the world. This female police officer hailing from Medellin, Colombia has a huge Instagram following - nearly 4 lakhs.

In a New York Post report, Ramirez recently said she patrols the streets of Medellin, which was once known as one of the most dangerous cities in the world. But despite her social media following and apparent good looks, Ramirez said she has no intention of "giving up her day job to become a model or online influencer". She said she owes everything to the national police for making her the person she is today.

She also said that if life gave her another opportunity to choose a career, she will once again choose to be a cop. “If I had the opportunity to choose a career again, I would not hesitate and I would become a police officer again, because thanks to this institution, I am what I am,” she said in an interview.

The stunning hot cop often drops gorgeous pictures on the Gram! The NY Post article mentions she has recently been nominated "for Best Police or Military Influencer of the Year at the Instafest Awards, which aims to recognize professionals who create digital content that reaches a large audience." Check out some of her sizzling pictures and videos below:



Her pictures have always drawn a lot of appreciation on social media.

An excited Ramirez said that it's an honour to serve in the police force and also acknowledged the importance of social media as it "shows the work and dedication of everyone who works every day and contributes to building a better country.”