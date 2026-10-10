/Hours after ex-ICC judge Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace prize, Trump hits court with major sanctions

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded on Friday to former International Criminal Court (ICC) judge Navi Pillay was followed within hours by a renewed escalation in US President Donald Trump’s campaign against the court. Washington imposed sanctions on the institution, raising the prospect of a diplomatic confrontation with its European allies.
Pillay, a South African jurist who served on the ICC’s Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008, was honoured by the Nobel Committee against the backdrop of what it described as political pressure on international legal institutions. The award was seen as a gesture of support for international tribunals working to ensure that those responsible for serious international crimes are held accountable.
Within hours, the Trump administration announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting cases involving genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. In response, the court denounced the decision as an “assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order” and called on its 125 member states to uphold its independence.
“The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it,” the ICC said in a statement. ICC also warned that the consequences of this extended beyond the institution itself.
“This is not just about defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law. History will judge this moment,” it further said.
The sanctions represent a further intensification of Washington’s longstanding opposition to the ICC. Although the United States has previously imposed measures against individual prosecutors and judges at the court, the latest action could extend penalties to companies that provide services to the institution.
The US signed the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, but has never ratified it.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the sanctions were aimed at preventing the International Criminal Court (ICC) from taking action against American citizens. Washington has repeatedly objected to the court’s arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as its investigation into alleged crimes committed by US personnel in Afghanistan. The ICC has stated that its Afghanistan investigation has been deprioritised.
“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” Rubio said in a statement published by Reuters.
“That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate,” he added.
Rubio also pointed to calls from external experts urging the court to prosecute US military personnel, border patrol agents and elected officials. However, ICC officials have not initiated any steps towards prosecuting these individuals.
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