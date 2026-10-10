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Hours after ex-ICC judge Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace prize, Trump hits court with major sanctions

The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court under President Donald Trump, escalating tensions over its investigations and prosecutions, as the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to former ICC judge Navi Pillay highlighted support for international justice.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Hours after ex-ICC judge Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace prize, Trump hits court with major sanctions

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Hours after ex-ICC judge Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace prize, Trump hits court with major sanctions
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