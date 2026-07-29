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Hours after Trump’s threats, Iran launches missiles at US base; CENTCOM reveals outcome

The missile launch followed high-level US-Israel talks on Iran. The incident prompted reactions from several countries in the Gulf.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:17 AM IST
Hours after Trump’s threats, Iran launches missiles at US base; CENTCOM reveals outcome
Image Credit: Representative image (Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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