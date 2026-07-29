/Hours after Trump’s threats, Iran launches missiles at US base; CENTCOM reveals outcome

US-Iran Conflict: Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards US military forces in the Middle East on Tuesday (July 28), with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying its air defence systems intercepted all incoming projectiles in what it described as an “attempted surprise attack”.
The missile launch came hours after US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran that Washington could resume military action if Iran fails to reach a deal over its nuclear programme.
The CENTCOM said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the missiles from Iran at around 5:45 pm ET towards US forces stationed in the region. “All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted,” it said in a post on X.
At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 28, 2026
The US military command added that American forces were “vigilant and at a high state of readiness” following the attack.
The launch took place shortly after Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for talks where Iran's nuclear programme and regional security issues dominated the agenda.
During an interview with Fox News earlier on Tuesday, Trump warned that the United States could resume military operations against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a deal.
"If they don't make a deal, then I go back, and I finish the job. But that's going to take them forever to rebuild. Already, it will take them many years to ever to rebuild," he said.
He also warned that Washington could target important infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power plants, if military action resumes.
According to Axios, Iran's missile launch targeted a US military base in Jordan and was the first reported Iranian attack on a US base in the region since Trump halted strikes against Tehran last Friday to pursue diplomatic efforts.
The missile strikes drew condemnation from Gulf countries, with Kuwait and Qatar backing Jordan and criticising the attacks.
Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strikes as a violation of Jordan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, "The Ministry affirms the State of Kuwait's full solidarity with the sister Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, its standing by its side and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty and the safety of its people."
بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية— وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) July 28, 2026
الثلاثاء 28 يوليو 2026
تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها الشديدين للهجمات المتكررة التي استهدفت المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الشقيقة بطائراتٍ مسيّرة، في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ لسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، وتهديدٍ مباشرٍ لأمنها واستقرارها.
وتؤكد… pic.twitter.com/lP9FjgX5rr
Qatar also expressed support for Jordan and condemned the attacks.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Qatar's condemnation and strongest denunciation of the repeated attacks that targeted the sister Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan using drones, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty and the integrity of its territories and a direct threat to its security and stability," it said.
Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Renewed Attacks on Jordan— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) July 28, 2026
Doha | July 28, 2026
The State of Qatar strongly condemns the fresh attacks on the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and considers them a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and a… pic.twitter.com/NVLVFVY7Pg
The latest development comes after a ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran broke down, bringing uncertainty to efforts aimed at reducing tensions over Iran's nuclear activities.
Trump has repeatedly pushed Iran to reach an agreement with the United States, while Tehran has maintained its position on its nuclear programme.
During his Fox News interview, the US president also addressed reports that Netanyahu planned to share intelligence about Iran's efforts to rebuild its nuclear facilities. He said Washington was aware of Iran's activities.
"I don't need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved," Trump said.
He also referred to the Pickaxe Mountain site, which is believed to host Iran's nuclear activities.
"I know exactly what is going on at Pickaxe Mountain. It's not a big problem. We took out their nuclear sites, and we will have to take out Pickaxe Mountain if they don't make a deal," he said.
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