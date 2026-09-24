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Hours after Xi lands in US, trade truce with China extended to January 10

The Busan agreement between US and China was set to expire on November 10 has been extended till January 10 for a period of two months. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Hours after Xi lands in US, trade truce with China extended to January 10
Image Credit: Xinhua via IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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