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Houthis announce fresh drone strikes on Saudi-linked targets in Yemen, Red Sea

The spokesperson claimed the attacks were “precise” and caused dozens of casualties, including Saudi nationals. The group also warned that it would continue targeting Saudi troop concentrations, accusing Riyadh of seeking to escalate tensions and take control of Yemen.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:22 AM IST
Houthis announce fresh drone strikes on Saudi-linked targets in Yemen, Red Sea
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Houthis announce fresh drone strikes on Saudi-linked targets in Yemen, Red Sea
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