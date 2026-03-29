Houthi's entry in Iran war further threatens global shipping; all eyes now on Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Since the war began a month ago, global attention has largely focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that accounts for roughly 20% of the world’s liquid petroleum consumption and LNG trade.

However, the situation has grown more concerning with the entry of Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen into the conflict, heightening risks to regional oil exports and maritime traffic.

These concerns intensified after the Houthis confirmed on Saturday that they had launched ballistic missiles at Israel, marking their first such strike since the war began, targeting what they described as “sensitive Israeli military sites.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Houthis are a key component of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance,” a network of allied groups that also includes Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Notably, the group controls Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, which lies close to the Bab el-Mandab strait in the Red Sea, a strategic factor driving rising concerns over shipping security.

Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait also known as "Gate of Tears" is a narrow chokepoint at the southern end of the Red Sea. This strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden (and ultimately the Indian Ocean/Arabian Sea). It lies between Yemen (on the Arabian Peninsula to the east) and Djibouti/ Eritrea (on the Horn of Africa to the west).

At its narrowest point, this strait is only about 18–26 km (11–16 miles) wide, with two shipping channels divided by Yemen's Perim Island.

How much global oil passes through this strait

In the first half of 2025 (latest detailed EIA data), about 4.2 million barrel per day (b/d) of crude oil and petroleum products transit the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This is roughly 5.3% of global maritime oil trade and about 4–5% of total world oil consumption.

Since late 2023, attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea have severely disrupted shipping. In 2023, before major Houthi attacks and rerouting, it carried up to 8–9 million b/d, which was 9% of seaborne traded petroleum.

Its proximity to the conflict in Yemen has made it a hotspot for piracy, regional tensions, and maritime threats, creating substantial risk for global energy security and shipping, often forcing vessels to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope.

Who control it?

No single country or entity has full “control” in the sense of blocking all traffic. It is an international strait governed by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees “transit passage” rights for commercial ships (even through the territorial waters of coastal states).Yemen controls the eastern shore and Perim Island (a strategically vital spot right in the middle of the strait). Djibouti controls the western shore (with Eritrea nearby).

In practice, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi has used the strait’s geography to threaten or attack shipping, giving it de facto disruptive influence.

Djibouti hosts several foreign military bases, including of US, China, France, Japan, etc partly to help secure the area. International naval coalitions have patrolled the strait during past crises.

Strategic significance of this strait

The Bab el-Mandeb is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints because almost all Persian Gulf oil and LNG bound for Europe, the US, and parts of Asia via the Suez Canal must pass through it (plus the Suez Canal/SUMED pipeline farther north).

Blockage or serious disruption of the strait forces tanker onto the much longer Cape of Good Hope route, adding 10–14 days, extra fuel, and higher insurance costs. This can quickly drive up global prices, disrupt supply chains, and affect economies far beyond the region. It also serves as a vital gateway for general trade between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Iran’s threats with the help of its Houthi proxies amid broader regional conflict (including parallel risks at the Strait of Hormuz, any closure or sustained attacks would amplify energy-market shocks and force even more rerouting.

How closure of this strait will impact India

Bab el-Mandab, another critical maritime chokepoint now under threat, is also vital for India.

While the Strait of Hormuz is key to India’s energy imports, the Red Sea route plays an equally important role in facilitating its exports, particularly to Europe.

Approximately 80% of India’s merchandise trade with Europe passes through this corridor. The European Union alone accounts for over 15% of India’s total goods exports, which are valued at around $450 billion annually.

How it will impact global supply

If this route were to be shut, along with the already closed Strait of Hormuz, global shipping would be forced to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. This diversion would add approximately 4,000 to 6,000 nautical miles to the journey and delay shipments by 14 to 20 days. In addition to longer transit times, such a detour would substantially increase freight costs.