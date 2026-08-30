/How a Nepal teacher’s quick action saved 1,643 children from flash floods

A school principal in Nepal’s Nuwakot district acted within minutes after receiving a warning about rapidly rising floodwaters, helping save the lives of 1,643 children.
Rajendra Dawadi, 47, is the principal and an English teacher at Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in the Trishuli Valley. He was at the school at around 9:20 am on Wednesday when a friend called to warn him that a nearby village had been swept away by the river and told him to run.
Dawadi initially felt there was no immediate danger. The school’s three-storey concrete building stood around 60 metres above the river.
However, the situation quickly changed. A parent arrived at the school and warned that the water level was rising rapidly.
Dawadi immediately rang the school bell and instructed teachers to get all the children out of their classrooms. He also contacted the school bus drivers and told them to turn back.
One bus, however, could not be reached as it had already started crossing a bridge.
The students began making their way towards higher ground as the danger became clear. One girl suffered a panic attack and was taken uphill on a motorbike, while the other children ran to safety on foot.
Dawadi stayed with the students as they moved away from the school. Eventually, the children took shelter beneath a bodhi tree.
Not long afterwards, the floodwaters surged through the area, carrying mud, rocks, ice and debris. Buildings, bridges and other structures were destroyed, including the school itself.
Despite the destruction, all 1,643 children survived.
Most of the school staff also managed to escape, but two employees lost their lives after returning to dangerous areas.
Social history teacher Santos Pariyar, 32, was swept away after going back to his rented room near the river to prepare breakfast.
School janitor Sultan Lama also died after returning to the school to shut its doors.
The devastating flash flood was triggered after a huge mass of ice and rock broke away from Langtang Lirung peak near the Nepal-Tibet border. The mass fell around 1,200 metres into the upper section of the Lhende Khola river.
The resulting floods have caused widespread destruction in Nepal and Tibet, killing hundreds and leaving thousands missing.
Nepal has reported 768 deaths, while more than 2,500 people remain missing. China has reported 16 deaths and 546 people missing in Tibet.
The disaster has also affected several hydropower projects. More than 100 workers are believed to be trapped inside tunnels, with rescue teams continuing efforts to reach them.
The Nepali Army has sent air into one tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project through a pipe as part of the rescue operation.
India has also sent an 11-member rescue team to assist Nepal, while China has deployed a nine-member tunnel rescue team.
Dawadi’s quick decision to evacuate the school ensured that 1,643 children were out of harm’s way before the floodwaters destroyed the building.
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