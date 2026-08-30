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How a Nepal teacher’s quick action saved 1,643 children from flash floods

Most of the school staff also managed to escape, but two employees lost their lives after returning to dangerous areas.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
How a Nepal teacher’s quick action saved 1,643 children from flash floods
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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